Sea lion shot and killed near Aramoana

The two-year-old sea lion was found by a member of the public on the harbour side of Aramoana Beach on Wednesday 30 August. Necropsy results show she had been shot.

The Department of Conservation (DOC) is appealing for information over who was behind the shooting.

The sea lion, which was born in Aramoana on New Year’s Day in 2021, was well known to locals.

DOC Operations Coastal Otago manager Gabe Davies said this was an upsetting and horrific find.

“New Zealand sea lions are among the rarest sea lion species in the world, and it’s a privilege to share our coastlines with them.

“They're classified as ‘Nationally Vulnerable’ and protected - and a taonga species for Ngāi Tahu. They should be able to live in their natural habitat without the threat of human aggression and violence.”

The sea lion had not yet had a chance to breed and help grow the vulnerable Otago population.

“There are currently only 30 breeding-age females on the Otago Peninsula. Last year, we had 21 pups born; of these only five females survived.

‘’Females who survive to breeding age, which is around four years old, are very precious, and this sea lion was well on her way there.

“This event is particularly devastating for the community and the people who closely monitor the local population and have followed this sea lion’s life journey closely.”

New Zealand Sea Lion Trust co-chair Shaun McConkey said the death was heartbreaking and completely unnecessary.

“Coastal communities in Otago have really begun to understand and embrace the natural return of sea lions to our shores in recent years. Awareness and appreciation have been growing, so it's hugely disappointing that there are still individuals out there undermining that work.”

It was an offence under the Marine Mammals Protection Act 1978 to disturb, harass, harm, injure or kill a New Zealand sea lion, people could face imprisonment for a term not exceeding two years, a fine not exceeding $250,000, or both.

Anyone who has any information is encouraged to contact 0800 DOC HOT (0800 362 468).

DOC, alongside mana whenua, Fisheries NZ, conservation groups, and the community are currently reviewing the Sea Lion Threat Management Plan (TMP). A clear objective of the TMP is to prevent any intentional acts of harm to sea lions.