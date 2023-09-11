Money laundering Mai FM radio host Nate Nauer released from prison on home detention

Nate Nauer will now spend the rest of his sentence on home detention.

Nate Nauer, a former radio host for Mai FM, was sentenced to two years and nine months in prison for money laundering back in May.

Nauer used money from activity linked to the Comancheros gang to buy luxury cars.

Appealing the sentence, Nauer’s lawyer said the jail term was “manifestly excessive”.

Former Mai FM morning show host Nate Nauer will serve the rest of his sentence for money laundering out of prison.

Back in May, Nauer – who bought several luxury cars using cash made from activity linked to the Comancheros gang – was jailed for two years and nine months by Judge Nevin Dawson.

Comanchero member Vetekina Naufahu was also jailed for two years and four months for using money to pay his rent and also spending $15,999.68 on cosmetic surgery to have his calves increased in size.

Back in July, the pair’s lawyer Ron Mansfield KC, appealed their jail sentences saying they were “manifestly excessive”.

Last month, Justice Rebecca Edwards released her decision and found home detention was the least restrictive sentence for Nauer, however the appeal had to be adjourned in order for an appropriate address to be found.

On Friday, Justice Edwards issued a minute, quashing Nauer’s jail sentence and imposing a sentence of five months’ home detention on appeal.

He is to serve that sentence at the agreed address and not to possess, consume or use any alcohol or drugs not prescribed to him.

Nauer is not to communicate or associate in any way with Comancheros gang boss Pasilika Naufahu, his brother Vetekina Naufahu and co-offender Yong Hao Huang, without written approval from a probation officer.

He is also to attend and complete any appropriate rehabilitative alcohol and drug programmes.

In Justice Edwards’ August decision, she accepted Nauer’s offending enabled and facilitated the drug trade.

However, she said the court has previously noted, on several occasions, the sentence of home detention carries with it significant deterrence and denunciation.

“It is not an easy option.”

Justice Edwards considered Nauer’s rehabilitative efforts warranted a 10% discount, instead of 6% which had been given by the district court judge.

Naufahu and Nauer were on bail in connection to Operation Nova when they laundered cash from drug dealing.

Nauer was discharged without conviction for his part in Operation Nova, while Naufahu was sentenced to two years’ imprisonment for taking part in an organised criminal group for the purpose of dealing in controlled drugs, money laundering and possession of a class B drug.

At the appeal hearing, Mansfield said being charged in relation to Operation Nova had a “tragic impact” on Nauer’s life.

“He lost his livelihood. Many close friends and family distanced himself from him, and he was left effectively having to fend for himself in the community,” Mansfield said.

A social use of cocaine started getting out of hand and Nauer’s addiction became chronic, and his mental health was impacted, Mansfield said.