Teen crashes spiked BMW after fleeing police in Dunedin

A teen driver had his vehicle spiked after he fled police at speed, and they later found the vehicle crashed.

The BMW was spotted travelling through the Octagon in Dunedin on Saturday, about 1.20am, and a check on its plate revealed it was involved in a fleeing driver incident late last month, Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said.

But when police tried to stop the vehicle, the driver took off at speed, heading south on Cumberland St, with police abandoning the pursuit.

The vehicle was later spotted at Allanton, near Dunedin Airport, with a police vehicle following at a distance, Bond said.

Spikes were used to stop the vehicle at Waihola, resulting in a single tyre being blown, and the driver continued on towards Lawrence on the Manuka Gorge Rd.

Once again, police abandoned the pursuit due to the manner of driving, but 15 minutes later the vehicle was found crashed near Waitahuna, about 80km from Dunedin, Bond said.

The 18-year-old admitted being the driver during the fleeing driving incidents, and was charged with two counts of aggravated failing to stop, and one of dangerous driving. He would appear in the Dunedin District Court on Thursday.

Bond said the original incident involved the driver speeding in central Dunedin, and he would have faced a $120 ticket.

In another speeding incident, police nabbed a 25-year-old driver who was caught driving 161kph in the 80kph area of Caversham Valley Rd.

Police also observed the driver trying to “bait” another motorist into a road race, but when that driver didn’t engage he decided to take “off at speed”.

The man’s car was impounded, he was charged with unnecessary exhibition of speed, and his licence was suspended for 28 days.

Police were called to the bus hub on Great King St, after a report a 17-year-old was refusing to pay the bus fare on Saturday, about 4.20pm, Bond said.

When another passenger recorded her behaviour, including her refusal to exit the bus, the teen became angry. She tried to grab the person’s phone, and when that was unsuccessful she punched the person in the face.

The teen was arrested and charged with assault, and would be appearing in the Youth Court this week.

Earlier that day, at 9am, a man was spotted jumping over the fence of Mitchell’s Tavern, in Caversham.

The man entered the charred remains of the pub, which was destroyed in a fire in June, through the roof.

Police found the man inside the tavern, and he was charged with burglary.