'That's it I'm gone': Radio host Harnek Singh details moments before attack that nearly killed him

Radio host Harnek Singh’s voice faltered as he recalled the moment he thought “that’s it I’m gone”, as he was driven off the road and men came to attack him, as years of being threatened came to mind.

Harnek Singh​, also known as Nekki, views had caused controversy with orthodox members of the Sikh religion both here and abroad.

It was with that anger that a man, who has interim name suppression, came up with a plot to kill Harnek two days before Christmas in 2020, the Crown allege.

“He was the architect and director of the plan, who got others to do the acts while he remained at a distance,” prosecutor Luke Radich previously told the jury.

Harnek was pretty much “left for dead” after the Crown allege he was attacked by Jobanpreet Singh and two others who have already pleaded guilty to attempted murder.

Gurdbinder Singh and Jagraj Singh are charged as a party to the attempted murder, after the Crown allege they followed Harnek home.

Sukhpreet Singh is charged with being an accessory after the fact for allegedly helping two of Harnek’s attackers afterwards.

All five men have pleaded not guilty and are on trial at the High Court at Auckland.

DAVID WHITE/Stuff Five men are on trial at the High Court in connection to the attack on Harnek Singh.

On Monday, Harnek detailed the evening of December 23.

After one of his broadcasts on Radio Virsa at his temple, that had run a bit later because of busy calls, he drove the 15 minutes home.

As he approached his driveway a vehicle hit his from the passenger side.

“I didn’t see much. I was shocked at how we have such an accident,” he said.

Harnek didn’t notice anything and his instant reaction was to open his door and to call the police, but when he touched his door, he noticed there were three or four men outside.

“When I turned around and looked at them with covered faces and something in their hands...it took a second to decide ‘that’s it I’m gone’,” Singh said.

He decided to sound the horn instead of calling police in hope someone would hear.

Stuff The Crown allege Jobanpreet Singh was one of the men who carried out the near-fatal attack.

“I could see only reflection, like a dagger and to be honest I saw that and all the threats in my mind...I just accepted,” Harnek said.

Harnek told the court he put his head down, was blowing the horn when the men started banging on the windscreen.

His voice faltered as he recalled the moment he realised his right arm had “fallen down”.

Harnek can't remember much of the attack or afterwards.

Radich previously told the jury Harnek was stabbed dozens of times to the head, neck and arms.

His skull was fractured, and his ear had nearly been cut off.

Both his arms were badly injured with the right one was particularly badly cut that both his radial and ulnar arteries were completely severed, leaving his arm with no blood supply whatsoever.

Harnek told the jury his right arm was “not working at all” and because of the amount of cuts and the damage to the nerve, doctors had to graft a nerve and skin.

The radio host still cannot feel much on his right arm and hand.

In total, Harnek had 175 wounds.

Chris McKeen/Stuff The five men are on trial at the High Court.

Harnek told the court about how he started broadcasting in 2013. It wasn’t too long before his broadcasts were being shared worldwide.

His YouTube channel now has nearly half a million subscribers.

Harnek told the court how his views about the Sikh ideology had changed over the years.

On his radio show he told the court he discusses the basic principles of Sikhism and misunderstandings in the history.

Radio Virsa stands for volunteers of ideological revival of Sikh academy, Harnek told the court on Monday.

Harnek said his views were more liberal and after his comments in 2020 about the farmers in Punjab who were protesting laws passed by the Indian parliament, there was a rise in negativity and threats towards him.

“Every time these groups tried to cut my clips away from the context.”

Harnek detailed how in 2018 about 100 people went to his temple and “forcefully stole” holy books and other items.

The holy books were found and Harnek said there was no need to prosecute.

Harnek told the court he’d met the main defendant who the Crown say was the “architect of the plan” to kill him.

There had been previous incidents where this man had led others against Harnek, he said.

“I met him a few times, but knew him from a different understanding of Sikh ideology,” he said.

Harnek accepted it was mostly conservative Sikh’s who didn’t like or agree with his opinions on the religion.

Dale Dufty, the man with name suppression’s lawyer, asked why Harnek had been ex-communicated after the Akal Takht authority at the Golden Temple found he’d been twisting Sikh history, contexts and religious texts.

“My understanding of Sikhism and Sikh history is right.”

The trial before Justice Mark Woolford and a jury continues.