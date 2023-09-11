Man who had sex with 13-year-old caught at Auckland Airport trying to fly to China

Kwan Loong Lee was about to board a plane to China when police caught up with him. (File photo)

A 24-year-old man who had a sexual relationship with a 13-year-old was arrested by police as he waited to board a flight to China.

At Nelson District Court on Monday, Kwan Loong Lee pleaded guilty to two charges of sexual connection with a young person.

The summary of facts, provided to Stuff, said Lee, now 25, met his victim in 2022.

Between April and May this year​, Lee and the 13-year-old girl exchanged 7093 messages, the summary said.

“The word ‘school’ featured in the messaging 55 times, which shows the defendant is clearly aware of the victim being school aged,” the summary said.

In one message, Lee told the victim he was being “threatened of being reported to the police for paedophilia”.

When the victim asked why, Lee replied, “’cause I’m dating a minor”.

Later that night, and again two weeks later, Lee went to the victim’s home, and had sex with her in his vehicle.

On the second occasion, the condom Lee used broke, and he comforted the victim about the prospect of her becoming pregnant.

Days later, the victim told her school counsellor, who notified the girl’s parents, who contacted police.

Later that day, the victim messaged Lee, telling him her father had found out.

“He wants to go to the police so [you] better stay away from me and our house,” she told him.

Five days later, on May 31, Lee was arrested at Auckland International Airport as he was about to board a plane for China.

He declined to comment to police.

Judge Tony Zohrab convicted Lee of the two charges. He will remain on bail until his sentencing on 12 December.