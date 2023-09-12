Teen's family 'too distraught' to attend sentencing of man who killed son in Māngere

The family of a man who fatally shot a teen realised they were relatives during a Samoan ceremony of apology, adding to the trauma, a court has heard.

Misiona Talafu Petelo, 19, died after arriving at Middlemore Hospital with critical injuries after being shot on Massey Rd in Māngere as he drove away from a motel in a Suzuki Swift on October 16, 2021.

Corrdon Femitiai Vailoa Esera was found guilty of murder at trial and appeared at the High Court at Auckland on Wednesday where Justice Layne Harvey sentenced him to life imprisonment. Esera must serve at least 11 years before he is eligible to apply for parole.

Justice Harvey said the events of October 16 would not be easily forgotten by Esera or anyone else connected to the case.

On that day, Esera had planned to have drinks at the Oakwood Manor Motel in Māngere.

Once he arrived Petelo’s step-mother was there and intoxicated and taunted Esera by telling him her partner, Petelo’s father, would punch him, the court heard.

Once Petelo’s father arrived he confronted Esera and accused a friend of not protecting his wife.

David White/Stuff Justice Layne Harvey said the events would not be easily forgotten.

A disorder broke out and Esera left the motel and went home to pick up his AR-15 semi-automatic rifle.

He arrived at Ita Faataape’s​ home. Faataape agreed to drive Esera. He was acquitted of being a party to the murder at trial.

The pair arrived back at the motel and at 7.56pm, Petelo drove past in a Suzuki Swift. Faataape followed the car while Esera leaned out of the passenger window and fired four shots. One of the shots fatally injured Petelo.

Justice Harvey said Petelo’s whānau “remain completely distraught” and it was too painful for them to attend the sentencing.

Prosecutor Aminiasi Kefu​ submitted there were a number of aggravating features in this case.

Those include Esera’s use of a weapon, the premeditation, fleeing the scene, disposal of evidence, the vulnerability of the victim and the loss and harm to the whānau.

Kefu told Justice Harvey there had been a traditional ifoga​ ceremony carried out when Petelo’s body was repatriated back to Samoa.

This was done without the knowledge of his father and other whānau in New Zealand and caused internal friction, only adding to the trauma, Kefu said.

During the ifoga, there was some realisation there was some family connection between Esera and Petelo, the prosecutor said.

Esera’s lawyer, David Dickinson, said it was unusual to have a defendant who has shown insight into what happened and what needs to happen.

“There’s a lot of positive material before you,” Dickinson said.

The court heard how Esera and his family had difficulty when they first moved to New Zealand from Samoa.

He was exposed to alcohol from a young age and at the time of the offending he admitted to drinking most nights, sometimes 24 cans.

“You acknowledge alcohol is a problem for you and this contributed to you pulling the trigger in the moment,” Justice Harvey said.

Esera had 5% taken off the starting sentence as Justice Harvey accepted the alcohol issues resulted from his upbringing.

The court heard about Esera had converted to Islam some years ago and believes he has committed a sin against his religion.

Esera recognises he shot Petelo, who was the same age as his younger brother.

“You are the reason why another father is never going to see his son ever again,” Justice Harvey said.

Justice Harvey acknowledge the significant rehabilitation efforts Esera has undertaken and took 10% off his sentence for those efforts, his previous good character and potential.