Gun owners shouldn't panic if their details are on handwritten list - retailer

Gun owners fearful their details may have appeared on a suspicious handwritten list found in Wellington last week shouldn’t need to worry - provided they’re storing their firearms correctly.

That’s according to Wayne Chapman, who owns Hutt Valley gun retailer The Outdoors Hut, who says as long as firearms are secured “and you’re careful with what you do”, there is nothing to worry about.

“The majority of firearms used by criminals are old double-barrel sawn off shotguns,” he said.

A handwritten list containing details for 20 licenced gun owners - all with a particular licence type in common - was found by police in the capital last week.

Some gun owners were concerned they would be targeted by criminals, with one Wellington gun owner - who Stuff agreed not to name for safety reasons - saying there are reasons licenced owners do not publicise the fact they own them, and ensure they are secured.

“If you have a gun safe, unless someone breaks into your house, they don’t know you've got it - unless, they already knew [such as through this list]. This is what the worry is.”

Police do not believe the list was sourced from their records, as some of the detail does not match that which is currently on file.

Richard Cosgrove/Stuff Wellington firearms owners will be ensuring they keep their guns well secured, after a list containing contact details for gun owners was found by police. (File photo)

But the gun owner Stuff spoke to believed the information could have been leaked through police or Te Tari Pūreke, The Firearms Safety Authority - which has twice found to have breached owners’ privacy by leaking email addresses.

“From my experience, police lists are often out of date - it wouldn't surprise me at all [if it had come from Te Tari Pūreke],” he said.

A spokesperson for Upper Hutt Rifle Club was also unsurprised, saying firearm owners “have always been targeted by criminals”.

The club has not been contacted by police, nor does it list members in its clubrooms, but will check and review its safety, he said.

But Chapman believed the information probably came from a gun club, rather than police or the Firearms Safety Authority.

Simon O'Connor/Stuff In response to Christchurch terror attack in March 2019, the government introduced a host of gun law changes, including prohibiting certain firearms which were bought and destroyed, and a new firearms registry. (File photo)

While the list was “overhyped” he said firearms owners were rightfully concerned about lax punishment for criminals without a licence who used firearms for nefarious purposes.

“They’re the ones who should be getting the focus of police and the public.”

Police found the list while responding to an incident where people were unlawfully on a property in Wellington.

Te Tari Pūreke, the Firearms Safety Authority, is contacting people on the list and is looking into how the information came to be released, including contacting relevant shooting clubs.