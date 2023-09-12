Restore Passenger Rail protester Rosemary Penwarden granted bail

Environmental campaigner Rosemary Penwarden, pictured in 2020, appealed against being remanded in custody. (File photo)

A woman whose hand was encased in a concrete-type substance on a Wellington road as part of a restore rail protest is expected to be freed from custody after a hearing in the High Court.

Restore Passenger Rail supporter Rosemary Anne Penwarden, 64, was remanded in custody on August 29 after she allegedly breached the terms of earlier bail and was charged with endangering transport.

Her concrete encased hand had to be removed from the road during the most recent protest. It was not clear what happened to the concrete on her hand.

At the High Court in Wellington on Tuesday Justice Christine Grice granted Penwarden bail so she can return to her home near Dunedin.

The Crown said the District Court judge’s decision to remand her in custody was correct but the Crown was neutral on whether Penwarden should be given bail again.

Justice Grice said she would give Penwarden bail after hearing submissions from Crown lawyer Megan Paish and Penwarden’s lawyer, Christopher Stevenson. A trial on the charges is unlikely to be until at least March 2024.

Penwarden’s home address is solar-powered and there were concerns about the security of the power supply necessary for an electronically monitored bail, but Stevenson said that could be overcome.

She will return to her home by ferry and bus, because she doesn’t use planes, and she was not to associate with named individuals.

SUPPLIED Motorists are getting out of their vehicles in frustration as Restore Passenger Rail protesters remain seated on Wellington's motorway.

The terms of bail were to include a curfew to be at home at peak traffic hours, when Restore Passenger Rail targeted its protests and not to encourage, support, entice, or organise any illegal protest activity related to the rail protest.

She should not obstruct any public access-way.

Penwarden was due to be picked up from Arohata Women’s Prison on Tuesday and taken direct to a ferry terminal to begin her journey home. The bail terms say she cannot enter the area between Picton and Mana.