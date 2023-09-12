Man charged for shooting laser at police helicopter

The Police Eagle Helicopter was targetted by a laser in South Auckland.

A 49-year-old man is due to appear in court this week after he allegedly shot at the police Eagle helicopter with a laser.

Senior Sergeant Garry Larsen said that around 12.20am the helicopter was flying over Māngere, when it was “repeatedly targeted” by a laser from the ground.

The helicopter is fitted with cutting edge cameras that are able to identify offenders.

“Our onboard technology was able to clearly capture the alleged offender in the act, and instantly identified the offenders address,” Larsen said.

Police wasted no time in finding the man and taking him into custody, Larsen said.

The man will appear in the Manukau District Court on Wednesday, and has been charged with “endangering transport”.

Unsplash/Supplied Commercially available laser pointers can be powerful enough to be visible in the night sky, and seriously disrupt visibility for aircraft crew.

Larsen said it was idiotic and unacceptable behaviour.

“The lasering of any aircraft in flight could cause serious harm to the crew. The Police Eagle helicopter is out there working hard for the protection and safety of all Kiwis.”

He said the police thoroughly investigated any “lasering incident” and offenders would be held to account.

A Civil Aviation Spokesperson previously told Stuff that laser pointers shot from the ground pose a “serious risk” for aircraft.

“Pointing a laser at a plane could cause temporary blindness and affect the pilot's ability to control the plane and consequentially put lives at risk,” a CAA spokesperson said.

New regulations on high power laser pointers were introduced on March 1, 2014 and also in November 2019.

Ministry of Health acting director of public health Dr Harriette Carr said one of the main reasons for these new regulations was potential risks to aircraft.

“Even when shone from several hundred metres away high-powered laser pointers can dazzle and cause temporary flash blindness,” Carr said.