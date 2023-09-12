Four men with gang connections arrested after trying to steal cannabis in Whangārei

Police had guns pointed at a man while they arrested him in the Whangārei suburb of Te Kamo, one eyewitness said. (File photo)

A man has been shot while allegedly taking part in a drug-related aggravated robbery in Northland.

Detective Inspector Al Symonds, Northland CIB, said four men with gang connections approached a house on Ashley Ave in Whangārei on Monday afternoon, intending to steal a “substantial cannabis cultivation” from the occupant.

“Whilst forcing entry to the house the occupier has shot one of the intruders. This person received a minor injury and was treated at the scene.

“We have no tolerance for this sort of behaviour, and we hope these quick arrests bring some reassurance to our wider community.”

Four men aged from 27 to 45 will appear in the Whangārei District Court on Wednesday, charged with aggravated robbery.

A 38-year-old man is also facing firearms and drug charges.

Earlier, locals described how armed police swooped on a vehicle at an intersection in a dramatic daytime arrest.

They said two police cars and one unmarked car stopped a silver car near the intersection of Station, Gillingham and Corks Rds in Te Kamo at around 3.15pm. It followed reports of gunshots on Ashley Ave two hours earlier.

The police all had guns pointed at the man while he got out of the car and was arrested.

No one was injured in the incident, police confirmed in a statement.

The witness, who was driving past with her children in the car, was surprised police were not warning bystanders about the presence of guns.

“This is all ridiculous and why I don’t let my eldest [child] walk anywhere,” she said.