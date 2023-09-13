Man charged with murder of Te Atatū woman Nazia Hai makes first appearance in court

Proctor said a post-mortem has been completed and police have been continuing to make enquiries at the address.

A 29-year-old man has appeared in court, charged with the murder of a woman who was found with injuries at a house in West Auckland’s Te Atatū Peninsula.

Police launched a homicide investigation on Monday after they found a person with critical injuries at the property, who later died in hospital.

The victim was 27-year-old Nazia Hai from Te Atatu, a police spokesperson said.

The man appeared in Waitākere District Court on Wednesday on one charge of murder.

Interim name suppression was granted for the man, on the grounds of extreme hardship to himself and his family. He was to undergo a mental health screening before his next appearance.

There was no application for bail and he was remanded without plea until September 27, where he will appear in the High Court.

Several people in the public gallery shouted as the man left court – some yelling “love you brother”, while others yelled “f..k you bitch”.

Detective Inspector Aaron Proctor​, Waitematā CIB previously said Hai and the male were known to each other.

"This is a tragic incident, and we are ensuring there is support in place for those closest to the victim.

“We know this will have been a shock to the community, however we would like to reassure them this appears to be an isolated incident,” he said.

Proctor said a post-mortem has been completed and police have been continuing to make enquiries at the address.

Jonathan Killick/Stuff A large police presence was at a house in Te Atatū Peninsula as part of a homicide investigation

Armed police officers swarmed the quiet suburban street on Monday morning.

A spokesperson for St John said ambulance crews had assessed one patient and transferred them to Auckland Hospital in a critical condition.

Meanwhile, a man at the property identified himself to a reporter as the brother of a woman who lived at the house. He said he had had to pick up her son, who was at the house at the time of the incident.

It was earlier reported that police had responded to reports of an assault.

At least 46 people have died in suspicious or homicidal circumstances in New Zealand so far in 2023.

At the same time last year there had been 57 suspected homicides. Last year's toll closed at 86.

On average there are 72 homicides in New Zealand each year. The rate of 1.3 homicides per 100,000 people is above the OECD median of 0.95 per 100,000.

The Homicide Report's data is provisional and may change depending on the outcome of investigations and court cases.