Two companies fined after worker broke back on construction site

A construction worker who broke his back after a wall collapsed on him while working at a construction site has told a court he will never lead a normal life again and is missing out on playing with his two young daughters.

Mosese Foketi​ had only been working at the site of the AUT tower for two days in September 2021 before being left with injuries he’s still recovering from.

He’s still also unable to work.

JNP Construction Ltd​ and Mac Group Ltd​ both admitted charges under the Health and Safety at Work Act and were sentenced at the Auckland District Court on Monday by Judge David Sharp.

Mac Group was fined $105,000 and ordered to pay $39,500 in reparations. JNP was fined $6,000 and ordered to pay $18,400 in reparations.

At a previous hearing, Foketi’s lawyer Dane Tuiqereqere​ read out a victim impact statement, while Foketi sat in the back of the court in a wheelchair after having surgery on his knee.

The court heard how Foketi arrived in New Zealand from Tonga in December 2019.

Foketi was employed by JNP, a labour hire company, in July 2021 but work had to stop due to the August Covid-19 lockdown.

During this time his first daughter was born.

He went back to work on September 27 and the accident happened two days later.

Foketi did not have a Site Safe passport and should not have been undertaking the demolition work, but this wasn’t communicated adequately to him, the court heard.

AFR The two companies were fined by Judge David Sharp. (Generic photo)

A wall collapsed on on Foketi, crushing his body. He lost consciousness and suffered fractures to his spine, knee and foot.

“It is hard for me to go anywhere I cannot do the activities I used to like rugby and volleyball. It’s hard to play with my two young daughters.

“I still cannot work and I don’t know when I can return. I should provide for my family and parents back in Tonga but I can’t.”

Foketi said he worked hard for JNP, but is now unable to work in construction again.

“I have all these injuries all my life but JNP and Mac Group want it all to go away.”

“I don’t know when and if I’ll have a normal life again.”

Foketi detailed how he initially didn’t have a work visa and therefore was unable to receive ACC payments while he’d been off work.

Worksafe senior solicitor Angus Everett submitted both companies had a duty to Foketi and that JNP – a labour hire company – should ensure they are sending people who are certified to do the work.

WorkSafe’s acting national manager of investigations, Paul West said in a statement Foketi lives with ongoing from injuries that are absolutely not his fault.

“We’re glad the court agrees,” West said.

“Demolition is dangerous work. This case is a lesson for all businesses and organisations to have effective health and safety measures firmly in place to protect all workers from this kind of harm. It’s also a lesson for businesses and organisations to be honest and upfront with WorkSafe, because the truth will emerge if you are failing your workers on health and safety.

“While labour hire workers might feel there is a power imbalance in their employment arrangements, they are as entitled to the same health and safety protection as any other worker in Aotearoa.”