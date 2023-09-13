Videos of exploited infants found in Wellington man's possession

A judge has jailed a man who had videos of infants being abused.

Warning: Some readers may find this content distressing.

Every objectionable video found in the possession of a Wellington man involved babies and young children, prompting a judge to jail him for a year.

Lou-An Crous​ had pleaded guilty to 24 charges of possession of objectionable material relating to child exploitation.

Wellington District Court judge Andrew Nicholls​ on Wednesday refused home detention and jailed Crous for a year telling him: “Every one (of the videos) has a victim and every one was a child.”

Crous was found with 134 video files and has also accessed an online collection that included 686 images.

Judge Nicholls said a forensic psychiatric report showed Crous was likely to have a depressive illness and was using alcohol and pornography to regulate his mood.

“That doctor said you were ashamed, not happy with yourself and fearful of going to prison.”

He said he had received a letter of apology from Crous that included an apology to his victims, acknowledging that by having the videos he had participated in their exploitation.

The judge delayed the start of the prison sentence to allow Crous to sort out his living situation.

Crous’s lawyer Val Nisbet​ said Crous had co-operated with police to give them passwords to his phone and laptop.

He now wanted to get help and had reached out to WellStop – a community organisation that aims to stop sexual abuse – and was committed to going to counselling.

Nisbet said Crous had decided not to ask for permanent name suppression, seeing it as part of his punishment.

