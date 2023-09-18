Campervan driver spotted driving erratically forbidden to drive

Police have spoken to the foreign driver of a campervan that made national headlines over his poor driving, and have forbidden him to drive.

The vehicle was spotted crossing the centreline multiple times on the road between Aramoana and Port Chalmers earlier this month.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond confirmed a 44-year-old driver had been spoken to over the incident, and received a warning for dangerous driving.

The driver was also forbidden to drive for the rest of his time in New Zealand, and had made a $500 donation to St John.

The rental vehicle had since been returned, and another person in the travelling party was able to drive, Bond said.

Screenshot The campervan driving on wrong side of the road between Port Chalmers and Aramoana near Dunedin.

Being forbidden to drive was only applicable in New Zealand, and not his home country, he said.

A friend of the person who shot the footage told Stuff they did not report the driving at the time, but an online report had since been made.

The footage was uploaded anonymously to several community Facebook pages, along with a warning saying: “If you are travelling between Port and Aramoana any time soon ... take care please.”

The video showed the campervan repeatedly cross – and then stay – on the right-hand side of the road, including when going around blind corners.

In addition, the vehicle’s side step – used to access the campervan’s cabin – had been left out, posing a risk to cyclists and parked vehicles.