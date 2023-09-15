Mongols bikies crash en route to national meeting near Christchurch

Mongols bikie gang members have been involved in tit-for-tat shootings and fire bombings in recent years.

Senior members of the Mongols bikie gang are riding into Christchurch for a national meeting this weekend – and police are waiting for them.

North Island-based members of the infamous international motorcycle club have crossed the Cook Strait on a ferry, and have ridden south on Friday morning.

Two affiliates were involved in a crash on State Highway 1 near Amberley, north of Christchurch, about 11.25am. No-one was injured.

Stuff understands the Mongols is holding a national meeting this weekend at its South Island headquarters, which is on SH1, near Burnham, south of the city.

Detective Inspector Joel Syme said extra police staff would be deployed in Christchurch “to closely monitor the behaviour of those attending the event”.

“Our expectations around these types of events are very clear, and I can assure the community that we will have resources in place to respond to reports of unlawful behaviour.

Police have searched the Mongols' South Island headquarters on several occasions since its inception.

“We also encourage the public to report any instances of unlawful activity and unsafe driving to us, so we can take appropriate action.”

The Mongols, led by national president Jim Thacker, established its first New Zealand chapter in the Bay of Plenty in 2019.

The gang expanded into the South Island the following year.

Members have been involved in an array of high profile incidents, including tit-for-tat shootings and fire bombings.

The Mongols was dealt a massive blow in 2020 when its entire hierarchy was arrested as part of a major police investigation dubbed Operation Silk, which targeted the gang and the distribution of drugs by its members.

Jim Thacker, a 501 deportee, helped establish the first chapter of the Mongols in New Zealand in 2019.

As a result, many senior members, including Thacker, and South Island president Jason Ross, are now serving lengthy jail terms.

The Mongols, whose patch depicts Genghis Khan on a motorcycle, was founded in the United States 50 years ago and describes itself as the "baddest and fastest growing club in the world".

Thacker, a former president of a Bandidos chapter in Queensland, is among hundreds of hardened criminals, known as 501s, deported to New Zealand since 2014 changes to Australian immigration law.

The arrival of the 501s, named after the character section their visas were cancelled under, has radically changed New Zealand's gang landscape.