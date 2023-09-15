Media boss performs citizen's arrest of shoplifter in CBD supermarket

NBR publisher Todd Scott tackled a man allegedly stealing a box of liquor but later learned that citizen's arrests aren't entirely legal.

A prominent media boss has been surprised to learn that his actions may not have been entirely legal after having tackled a shoplifter while performing a “citizen’s arrest”.

National Business Review publisher Todd Scott said a man at Woolworths Metro on Albert St in the Auckland CBD appeared to be trying to take a box of liquor, and was intimidating staff.

An opportunity presented itself when the man was facing store staff and had his back to Scott.

“I took a running tackle, because he was a big unit,” Scott said.

“Once I had the guy pinned to the ground, thumb locked, knee on the shoulder with my body weight on him, he was quite compliant.”

Scott said that he whispered some words into the man’s ear, which seemed to calm him down.

“After that, we helped him off the ground, and he shook the store manager’s hand and left.”

Todd Scott/Supplied Todd Scott said he wasn’t advocating for vigilantism, but something needed to change.

However, Scott was advised by the store manager that the tackle could be legally considered an assault. Later, police told him it was “best not to get involved".

Scott said that since the incident he had been feeling “a bit embarrassed and confused”, having learnt that citizens' arrests are only legal in exceptional circumstances.

“My wife is furious, so I’ve been keeping my head down.”

A spokesperson from Woolworths refused to comment on the shoplifting incident, saying “we do not want to be part of amplifying these events or the people who perpetrate them.”

However, they said since the pandemic its supermarkets had seen an “unacceptable increase in aggressive, threatening, and brazen behaviour”.

Scott said that if citizens arrests were illegal in New Zealand, then the law needed to be changed. He believed the threat of citizen intervention would reduce crime.

Google Maps/Supplied Woolworths Metro on Lower Albert Street in Auckland CBD. (File photo)

“The sad thing is, not seven minutes later, another guy walked out of the store with three boxes of alcohol.”

A spokesperson for police said they had been called to the incident, but when they arrived the alleged offender had already left. They were informed that Scott had intervened.

"Police acknowledge the courage showed by this member of the public to step in, however a safer option would have been to call Police, and if it was safe to do so, follow the person and provide a description and or any vehicle registration, then wait for police to arrive.”

The Crimes Act says that any person may make an arrest of someone who is committing a crime against the act that has a maximum punishment of at least three years. The rule can also apply to an incident taking place “by night”.

Applicable offences under the act might include murder, burglary, assault or home invasion, however offences such as disorderly behaviour or graffiti would not.

“These situations can be fluid, and we strongly encourage people to call police in the first instance before becoming involved,” the police spokesperson said.