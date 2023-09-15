Car v Dunedin student flat

A flat in the heart of Dunedin’s student quarter has a new feature, after a car was driven through a wall.

Emergency services were called to the rear student flat off Cumberland St, after reports that a car had been driven into a flat on Friday about 6.20pm.

A large group of students was in the area at the time of the crash, but no-one was hurt in the incident, witnesses said.

It is understood no-one was in the room at the time of the crash.

The driver reportedly had an issue with the vehicle’s accelerator, causing the Subaru to take out a balcony pole of a neighbouring flat, before causing extensive structural damage to a neighbouring property.