Killer who raped, murdered ex-girlfriend didn't have to disclose new relationships

Who is Paul Russell Wilson, the double killer who murdered two women, 24 years apart? (First published February 2019)

A killer released on parole after raping and murdering his former girlfriend did not legally have to disclose any new relationships he formed with women, a coroner has heard.

Paul Pounamu Tainui, born Paul Russell Wilson, was on parole for the 1994 murder of his ex-girlfriend, 21-year-old Kimberley Schroder, when he raped and murdered 27-year-old Nicole Marie Tuxford at her home.

He had been stopped for drink-driving at a police checkpoint earlier in the evening, was let go, then took a taxi to Tuxford’s home and killed her.

Schroder's father, Gary James Schroder, was “inconsolable” when he found out Tainui had killed again, and died in a suspected suicide three days later on April 10, 2018.

Coroner Marcus Elliott’s inquest into the deaths of both Tuxford and Schroder continued at the Christchurch District Court on Monday. The inquest heard from several witnesses over two weeks in November 2022, when it was identified that further witnesses would be need to be heard.

Six more witnesses would be heard from over the next two days before the inquest concluded.

Two former probation officers who managed Tainui, whose names are suppressed, were the first to give evidence on Monday. The first provided a statement to the court but did not attend in person to be questioned.

One said she had a limited recollection of her time managing Tainui, and offered her condolences to both families for their loss.

“I am so sorry to the families who have suffered as a result of Paul Tainui’s actions.”

Both families would seek for the coroner to make adverse findings in relation to the first probation officer if it was identified that she departed from responsible practice, the court heard.

The second probation officer managed Tainui’s potential risk from September 2014 and through 2015 and 2016, including assisting him in reintegrating into employment.

Tainui’s risk briefly rose on at least two occasions when he was rejected by a female friend from Auckland, and another occasion when he terminated his own employment, the officer told the court on Monday.

Supplied Tuxford, 27, was found dead inside an Exeter St property in Merivale, Christchurch, on April 7, 2018.

However, the risk was not sufficient to warrant Tainui being recalled to prison, he said.

“I felt satisfied, because we spoke at length about his feelings and what happened, that he felt he could move forward and wasn’t ruminating.”

Tainui, who was David Bain’s groomsman at his wedding after meeting him in prison, did not legally have to disclose any new intimate relationships he had formed with women with Corrections, as it was not a special condition of his parole, the court heard.

The probation officer confirmed he had managed several high-risk individuals with such a condition.

He said he did not believe such a condition would have changed his risk management of Tainui.

“I care about the community and people. It’s important to me that people are safe and that I do a good job … with Mr Tainui, I could see where his risk lay.”

Of his own volition, Tainui did disclose some new relationships he had formed at various times, due to what the probation officer described as a good rapport between them.

Tainui’s new friendship with Tuxford was not disclosed, the court heard.

He had been working for the employer where he met Tuxford for about a week before Corrections spoke with them about his risks, the court heard. The name of the workplace is suppressed.

During a conflict with a colleague at the workplace, which happened in earshot of other staff in September 2017, Tainui made threatening comments including: “I’ve been to prison for murder,” the court heard.

The colleague discovered Tainui wanted to do cash jobs at the homes of female colleagues and told management. Tainui was reprimanded for this and the comments he made.

In cross-examination, lawyer for the families Nikki Pender asked the probation officer whether he agreed care was needed with Tainui’s self-reporting due to his history.

The probation officer agreed, and said verification was required from third parties.

Tainui’s sister gave a statement three days after he murdered Tuxford, saying she’d recently changed phones and lost the number of probation staff, and that her brother refused to give her the staff’s contact details, the court heard.

There was a loss of continuity of her as a reliable source, the probation officer agreed.

In further cross-examination from James Rapley, KC, the lawyer for the employment agency that assisted Tainui’s work placement, the officer confirmed Tainui’s risk assessment and management was solely Corrections responsibility.

Tainui was released on parole for his first murder in 2011 after previously being rejected four times.

He was jailed for life with a minimum non-parole period of 28 years in 2019 for raping and killing Tuxford.