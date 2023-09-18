14-year-old steals multiple vehicles in South Island joyride

The 14-year-old driver drove from Nelson to Mosgiel.

Police have arrested a teen after he stole multiple vehicles during a trip from Nelson to Mosgiel – a distance of more than 800km.

Officers found the 14-year-old at a Murray St house, in Mosgiel on Sunday at 10.55am, Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said.

That ended a journey that started in Nelson when the teen stole a vehicle on Friday evening, driving it to Waipiata – in Central Otago – before dumping it and stealing a Mazda.

The Mazda was later driven to Cheviot, in North Canterbury, where it was abandoned for a Mazda Demio.

From there, the teen returned to Otago, this time travelling to Hyde, where the Demio was dumped for a Toyota Hilux early on Sunday morning.

A female associate was with the youth, Bond said.

The teen, who is from the Dunedin area, was charged with three charges of unlawfully taking a motor vehicle, burglary and theft, with the latter relating to a petrol drive-off.

He was expected to appear in the Dunedin Youth Court on Monday morning.