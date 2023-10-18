Auckland lawyer censured for 'grossly inappropriate' behaviour after breaking down ex-girlfriend's door

A top insolvency lawyer who broke down the door of a fellow lawyer’s home he was in a secret relationship with has been censured.

Earlier this year Murray Tingey was found guilty of misconduct by the Lawyers and Conveyancers Disciplinary Tribunal, with his conduct described as “grossly inappropriate, unacceptable and unbecoming”.

Tingey was a partner at Bell Gully, but resigned in 2016 after 24 years at the firm.

In a victim impact statement tendered to the tribunal, the woman said Tingey’s behaviour had a long-lasting impact on her anxiety levels and sense of personal safety for some years.

Interim suppression orders are in place to protect her identity.

However, Stuff can report the woman was employed as a solicitor at Bell Gully from 2004 to 2008 and the pair were in an intermittent secret relationship for a period of time.

In the decision released on Wednesday, the Tribunal said the imposition of a penalty was “troubling and complicated”.

“That is because the conduct, although connected in some ways with professional activities, has largely occurred against the background of a lengthy intimate relationship.”

The Tribunal censured Tingey and fined him $15,000 and ordered to pay $38,175.50 in costs.

“You caused distress and fear to [the woman]. Your actions contributed to a significant and, temporarily at least, detrimental career move by [the woman] - that was grossly unfair to her,” the Tribunal said.

The tribunal accepted Tingey acknowledged his wrongdoing, but had let himself and the profession down.

“This censure is to remind you that any repetition of this conduct will not be tolerated.”

After the penalty decision was released, a Law Society spokesperson said in a statement to Stuff, it was disappointed with the outcome.

“The Standards Committee sought a six to nine-month period of suspension and considered nothing less than suspension would mark the seriousness of the conduct and provide sufficient deterrence.”

Misconduct

On a Saturday in 2009, Tingey was “jealous and distressed” after he found out the woman was going on another date.

He behaved in a “demanding and controlling manner” when he didn’t allow her to leave the office, physically blocking her office door. He then sat in the passenger seat of her car.

Later that year, Tingey accepted he broke into the woman’s Ponsonby apartment, broke down the door, grabbed her and caused significant distress to her.

“Mr Tingey grabbed [the lawyer’s] phone from her and blocked the hallway. [The lawyer] ran upstairs to her bedroom and Mr Tingey followed her, pulling her down onto the bed next to him.”

The tribunal said there was “no question that this is the worst behaviour”.

At the liability hearing in March, Tingey took responsibility for this incident.

The pair’s relationship permanently ended in 2011, but later that year, Tingey arrived at the woman’s home and persistently asked to be let in.

He was angry towards the woman’s new partner.

The tribunal accepted that, until Tingey was aware of the partner’s presence, Tingey was “peristent in his attempts” to enter the property.

The tribunal found Tingey was the primary reason the woman resigned from Bell Gully.

The tribunal dismissed misconduct in relation to another incident.

Penalty

In the Tribunal’s decision, it said it was clear the pattern of Tingey’s behaviour was inexcusable and reprehensible towards the woman, in the context of their “intense and volatile relationship”.

“It was conduct where in all but the latest event his desire for the relationship to resume (as happened on occasions) overrode the professional decorum expected of members of the legal profession.”

At the penalty hearing in July, the National Standards Committee sought Tingey to be suspended for a period.

“This is appropriate because of the serious nature of the misconduct,” Dew said.

Dew noted that Tingey had accepted and apologised for his conduct.

She also acknowledged Tingey has a professional reputation as a good practitioner in the insolvency jurisdiction.

However, Tingey’s lawyer, Grant Illingworth, KC, said a suspension would be disproportionally harsh and it would be the end of his career, having already lost some work because of the publications of the misconduct.

Illingworth argued there was an extraordinary delay in the complaint being made and Tingey was a different person to who he was back in 2009.

He said Tingey had made extraordinary efforts to rehabilitate himself both professionally and personally.