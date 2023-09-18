Old school policing: Drink driver ordered to 'clean-up his mess'

A drink-driver was ordered to return to a picnic area and pick-up his discarded beer cans.

As families enjoyed a picnic area on a pleasant Spring day, a man in a parked car began throwing empty beer cans.

That anti-social behaviour coupled with concerns he was drink-driving prompted police to be called to picnic area at Puddle Alley, near Mosgiel, on Saturday about 4pm, senior sergeant Anthony Bond said.

But when police arrived, the man and his vehicle had gone.

Police soon tracked the 33-year-old driver to a nearby Mosgiel address, and he underwent breath testing procedures.

He recorded a breath alcohol reading of 600 micrograms (mcgs) of alcohol per litre of breath, more than twice the legal limit (250mcgs).

Officers drove him back to the car park to ‘’clean-up his mess’’.

He was charged with excess breath alcohol and would appear in the Dunedin District Court at a later date.