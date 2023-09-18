Bloodied and bashed: Police raid Mongols pad after violent incident

Mongols bikies rode south to Christchurch for a national meeting at the weekend.

Armed police have raided the South Island headquarters of the Mongols after two members of the infamous international bikie gang arrived at hospital with multiple stab wounds.

Officers blocked State Highway 1 (SH1), near Burnham, south of Christchurch, on Monday afternoon while a search warrant was carried out at the fortified pad.

Earlier in the day, a bloodied and bashed Mongols member was found wandering alongside SH1.

A short time later, two members of the gang arrived at Christchurch Hospital’s emergency department with multiple stab wounds.

Their injuries were not reported to be serious. They refused to say anything about what had happened, a police spokesperson said.

Stuff Police have searched the Mongols’ South Island headquarters on several occasions since its inception.

Stuff understands the Mongols member found wandering near SH1 was dropped at the hospital, but was taken into custody after he was involved in an altercation in the car park.

Police believe the stabbing happened at the gang pad. Enquiries were ongoing, a spokesperson said late on Monday.

Dozens of Mongols members gathered at the gang’s South Island headquarters at the weekend for a national meeting.

Police in Canterbury rostered on extra staff to keep an eye on the gathering, but it was largely uneventful until Monday morning.

Last Thursday night, as North Island-based Mongols members made their way south, one of them allegedly punched a Picton publican in the face.

Shocked patrons of DA’s Barn Restaurant & Bar on High St watched as the publican was attacked about 7pm.

The incident unfolded after two men banged on the packed restaurant's windows and knocked over a statue outside repeatedly.

Matthew Hampson/Stuff The publican of DA’s Barn Restaurant & Bar was allegedly assaulted by a Mongols gang member on Thursday night.

When the publican, who Stuff has agreed not to name, asked them to stop, one of the men allegedly followed him inside and punched him in the face.

He was left battered and bruised, and sporting a black eye.

Armed police arrested a 33-year-old Auckland man - understood to be a patched Mongols member - at a motel a short time later. He was due to appear in Blenheim District Court on Monday charged with assault.

On Friday morning, two Mongols affiliates crashed on SH1, near Amberley, north of Christchurch, as they rode south for the national meeting. No-one was injured.

On Saturday, Detective Inspector Joel Syme said police had closely monitored a gang ride around the outskirts of the city, and “overall behaviour was good”.

Officers issued various tickets for unlawful driving behaviour, and a motorcycle was impounded.

A 29-year-old man who had a warrant for his arrest was taken into custody, and was due to appear in Christchurch District Court on Monday.

STUFF Jim Thacker, a 501 deportee, helped establish the first chapter of the Mongols in New Zealand in 2019.

The Mongols, led by national president Jim Thacker, established its first New Zealand chapter in the Bay of Plenty in 2019.

The gang expanded into the South Island the following year. Members have been involved in an array of high profile incidents, including tit-for-tat shootings and fire bombings.

The Mongols was dealt a massive blow in 2020 when its entire hierarchy was arrested as part of a major police investigation dubbed Operation Silk, which targeted the gang and the distribution of drugs by its members.

As a result, many senior members, including Thacker, and South Island president Jason Ross, are now serving lengthy jail terms.

The Mongols, whose patch depicts Genghis Khan on a motorcycle, was founded in the United States 50 years ago and describes itself as the "baddest and fastest growing club in the world".

Thacker, a former president of a Bandidos chapter in Queensland, is among hundreds of hardened criminals, known as 501s, deported to New Zealand since 2014 changes to Australian immigration law.

The arrival of the 501s, named after the character section their visas were cancelled under, has radically changed New Zealand's gang landscape.