'Funny noise' before car driven into student flat in Dunedin

When a student reversed his vehicle to free-up a parking space, he ended-up creating an unwanted drive-through.

Emergency services were called to the Cumberland St property of Friday night, after reports a vehicle had crashed into a flat, Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said.

The 19-year-old driver told police that he had been reversing the vehicle out of the private driveway, after he was asked to move the car by his female flatmate.

As he later pressed the accelerator he ‘’heard the vehicle make a funny noise as it shot forward’’.

The driver, who reportedly lived nearby, tried to brake as the vehicle went forward, ‘’resulting in it crashing into the neighbouring house’’.

The vehicle also went through a wooden barrier, and a corrugated metal fence before hitting the side of the flat.

No-one was injured in the incident.

The property owner said the full cost of the damage was yet to be determined.