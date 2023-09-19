Former army sergeant who attempted to sexually assault woman dodges jail by 'fine margin'

Young Jang was sought by police after the July 2022 incident.

Warning: This story contains detail of sexual assault that some readers may find distressing

On a night in July 2022, a woman faced a “harrowing, life altering ordeal”, when a stranger, who was a sergeant in the South Korean army, followed her into her central Auckland apartment building and repeatedly tried to sexually assault her.

The woman said she felt the “chilling proximity of death” and continues to live with the emotional and physical scars, but hopes the perpetrator can reflect and rectify his wrongdoing.

Young Jang​, 33, a former sergeant in the Korean army, was likely in a drug-induced psychosis when he followed the woman into her Albert St complex, pulled her into the lift, then a stairwell and then into the hallway while attempting to sexually assault her.

“She endured a prolonged and serious assault,” prosecutor Emma Kerr said at Jang’s sentencing at the Auckland District Court on Tuesday.

NZ Police/Supplied The man also preformed a sexual act on a bus.

Jang previously pleaded guilty to two charges of incident assault and assault with intent to commit sexual violation in relation to the Albert St attack.

He further admitted two charges of doing an indecent act in a public place.

Judge Steve Bonnar said the offending was “out of character” and it was only by a “fine margin” Jang would avoid jail and be sentenced to 12 months’ home detention.

“This has troubled me,” Judge Bonnar said as he considered whether to commute the sentence to home detention.

“This was not a fleeting action on your part. There was significant and ongoing sexual contact and attempted sexual contact for a relatively prolonged time.

“It must have felt like a very long time for the victim,” Judge Bonnar said.

In the survivor’s victim impact statement read by Kerr, she detailed how on the night she felt an overwhelming sense of helplessness and prayed to god for survival.

Since the attack the woman is fearful of leaving her home, wary of interacting with unfamiliar men and even taking the lift.

The court heard the survivor’s weight plummeted, she has been diagnosed with severe depression and post-traumatic stress disorder.

She graciously told the court how she does not harbour resentment, as it could have happened to someone else. The woman wished the man well in his future.

Judge Bonnar detailed what happened on July 24.

At about 7pm, Jang was walking towards a bus stop on Onewa Rd where he removed his trousers after he saw two women. He later hopped on the bus and sat next to the two women while preforming a sex act.

By 9.20pm the man followed another woman into her Albert St apartment building. At this point Jang was only wearing a shirt and underwear.

Kathryn George/Stuff The man appeared at the Auckland District Court on Tuesday.

Jang followed her into the lift and removed his underwear and gestured towards his penis, the court heard.

As the woman tried to leave the lift, Jang grabbed her from behind and pulled her back into the lift and indecently assaulted her.

Jang tried to persuade her to have sex with him. The woman got out on a floor and pretended to knock on a door, in an attempt to get help.

The woman was then pulled into the stairwell, pushed onto the stairs and Jang tried to remove the woman’s trousers. He put his hands under her shirt. He also started rubbing himself against her.

The woman managed to escape back into the hallway, but Jang followed and again gestured to his penis asking her to touch it.

She grabbed it forcefully in an attempt to cause Jang pain and back away. This was unsuccessful, but the woman eventually managed to get free and Jang left the building.

RNZ The Criminal Bar Association is welcoming plans to make court cases less testing for complainants in sexual assault cases. (Video first published in July 2019)

At about 10pm, Jang was seen at a bus stop by a woman on Fanshawe St. He was wearing no trousers and had his bottom and penis exposed.

He then sat next to her performing a sexual act.

Jang could not recall the offending as he consumed methamphetamine and cannabis in the day prior and reported he was suffering from drug-induced psychosis.

Judge Bonnar accepted Jang expressed shame and remorse for his actions and had taken positive steps to rehabilitate.

Jang’s lawyer, George Burns, acknowledged the harm caused to the victims.

The court heard Jang had ongoing addiction issues and there had been three occasions of drug induced psychosis, one of which led to him being under a compulsory treatment order.

”This is a man who otherwise has no history of behaving in this particular way,” Burns said.

Burns said Jang showed genuine remorse, has made a concerted effort to address what the underlying cause of his addiction and has taken positive steps in rehabilitation.

Jang took responsibility at the outset, Burns said.

Judge Bonnar took time off Jang’s sentence for his guilty plea, previous good character, mental health and addiction issues, remorse and nearly a year spent on electronically-monitored bail.

Judge Bonnar was satisifed Jang is in need of continued treatment and rehabilitation programmes and he wasn’t satisfied he would receive the sort of rehabilitation he needs in prison.

The judge also hoped the time Jang had spent in custody would be a lesson.

Jang was also ordered to pay $4,000 to the apartment attack survivor. The court heard this was to be paid by his parents, who supported him in court.

