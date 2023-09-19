Marlborough pub patron smashes man's head into window

After having his head smashed against a window, a man has been punched repeatedly in the face at a Marlborough pub by someone he’d known for three decades.

Grant Anthony Benseman, 54, and the victim were sitting at different tables at the Woodbourne Tavern on High St, Renwick on the evening of July 16, a police summary of facts said.

Benseman went up to the victim, about 7.30pm, and grabbed his shirt with both hands, causing the man’s head to hit the glass window behind him. The impact smashed the window.

He then pulled the man to the ground and punched him in the head five times, before walking away.

The victim sustained a concussion and required hospital treatment.

The summary of facts said Benseman and the victim had known each other for about 30 years, but in recent years, there had been “some animosity between the two”.

The 54-year-old told police: “If you poke a bear enough times he’ll react. I regret what I did.”

Benseman pleaded guilty to a charge of common assault. His lawyer Rob Harrison said at Blenheim District Court on Monday that Benseman had no previous violence-related convictions.

“Over the last year or so, (the victim) has been making comments about Mr Benseman, suggesting he has been ripping off the tavern by buying cheap drinks and that sort of thing,” Harrison said.

Judge Garry Barkle referred to the man’s victim impact statement, which said he suffered from headaches and dizziness after being hospitalised.

Harrison suggested a $200 emotional harm payment would be the appropriate outcome, but Judge Barkle said that amount was “not quite adequate”.

Benseman was then convicted and ordered to pay the victim $500.

He also pleaded guilty to breaching his bail conditions on September 13, but no further penalties were imposed by the judge for the breach.