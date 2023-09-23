14-year-old boy behind South Island joyride spent six weeks in camping ground cabin

Oranga Tamariki declined to answer specific questions about the care provided to a 14-year-old boy.

The teen who went on a South Island-wide joyride in multiple stolen vehicles had been staying in a camping ground cabin for weeks, awaiting a youth care placement.

That youth, who cannot be named for legal reasons, stole four vehicles on a journey hundreds of kilometres long, which ranged from Nelson to inland Canterbury and Otago, before he was later arrested by police in Mosgiel last weekend.

It’s understood the boy was staying in a cabin at a camping ground in Nelson under the care of an external agency, Hapū Ora, which was contracted to Oranga Tamariki.

Stuff understands the teen had received a new placement in another part of the country when he decided to leave his temporary home, by stealing a vehicle belonging to a caregiver.

A spokesperson for Hapū Ora confirmed the vehicle was stolen from a caregiver, but referred further comment to Oranga Tamariki.

Questions about the boy’s case were put to Oranga Tamariki, but answers were unable to be provided as a spokesperson said “we are unable to comment on specifics without a privacy waiver’’.

Rachel Hohaia, a Youth Justice South Island manager was able to say that Oranga Tamariki was aware of a young person facing charges in relation to an incident in the South Island.

She added, by way of general comment, that Oranga Tamariki only ‘’use motels as a last resort option’’.

ROB KITCHIN/STUFF Two Oranga Tamariki staff are being investigated for sexual misconduct, Chief Executive Chappie Te Kani announcement.

‘’If a young person is placed in a motel Oranga Tamariki always seeks to ensure that the young person has as much stability as possible,’’ Hohaia said.

‘’This includes continuity of carers and support workers to help them with daily routines including education and contact with family”.

It was usual practice to engage external care agencies to provide care and support staff, she said.

The case comes as a hard-hitting review into Oranga Tamariki’s secure residences, by former Police Commissioner Mike Bush, was released on Thursday.

Concerns included a lack of therapeutic care and inconsistent participation in formal education led to boredom and disengagement – which could increase the risk of violence and absconding.

Police said the boy stole the vehicle from Nelson last Friday night, and was understood to have picked up a female friend in Blenheim, before dumping the vehicle in Waipiata – in Central Otago – and then stealing a Mazda.

That Mazda was driven to Cheviot, in North Canterbury, where it was abandoned in favour of another Mazda, this time a Demio – one of the country’s most-stolen cars.

The teen headed south, dumping the Demio for a Toyota Hilux early on Sunday morning. That vehicle was later driven to Mosgiel and he was found in a home on Murray St that same morning, about 10.55am.

The following morning, he appeared in the Dunedin Youth Court charged with three charges of unlawfully taking a motor vehicle, burglary and theft, with the latter relating to a petrol drive-off.