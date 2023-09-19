'High speed on rims': Rampant youths in stolen cars smash their way into five shops

Social media is fuelling an unprecedented spike in car thefts in Christchurch - and police say it's a matter of time until someone is killed.

Fast food, sports goods, vapes and liquor: Rampant youths have smashed their way into an array of stores in an overnight wave of crime in Christchurch.

In one of the busiest nights in recent history for the city’s police, 10 young people, all in stolen cars, were arrested - while others managed to escape capture.

Four of the youths were arrested after the vehicle they were in was spiked by officers. A video posted to social media shows a car fleeing officers with a caption: “High speed on rims.”

In three hours of mayhem, young people smashed their way into at least five businesses, including a vape store, a sports shop, a liquor store and a fast food outlet. The burglaries and ram raids spanned all corners of the city - Sumner, Wigram, Riccarton and Redwood.

Christchurch metro area commander Superintendent Lane Todd said it was “the busiest night we’ve had for a few months”.

SUPPLIED Images from social media reveal some of the youths behind the spike in car thefts in Christchurch

Ten youths were caught by officers, and police were “actively trying to locate another group”.

In a statement, a police spokesperson said four youths were taken into custody following a burglary at a store in Sumner about 2am.

Another four youths were taken into custody following a burglary at a fast food store - understood to be Subway - in Wigram about 4.15am.

Police were investigating whether that group was involved in the burglary of a store - understood to be Rebel Sport - in Riccarton about 3.45am.

Separately, two youths were taken into custody after officers saw a stolen car being driven dangerously in Woolston.

The vehicle was found abandoned in Bromley about 2.50am, and the young offenders were caught a short time later.

Police were “following positive lines of enquiry” in relation to two other burglaries in the city overnight – one at a vape store in Redwood at 2.50am, and another at a liquor store in Sydenham at 3am.

Stuff Superintendent Lane Todd said it was a very busy night for police.

Last month, Stuff revealed how youths were to blame for an unprecedented spike in car thefts in Christchurch.

In July, nearly 600 vehicles were stolen in the city – numbers never before seen by officers who’ve been in the job for decades.

Other parts of the country have experienced significant increases in car thefts in the last 18 months, but police data shows the issue is being most keenly felt in Christchurch.

The crime wave is being fuelled by social media, with many of the youngsters posting videos and photographs of their brazen offending to platforms such as TikTok and Instagram.

Officials throughout the justice system are growing increasingly worried about the threat the troublesome youths pose, not only to themselves, but to innocent members of the public.

At the time, Todd said he believed it was only a matter of time until someone was killed.