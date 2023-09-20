'I've learnt a life lesson': The picturesque wedding that nearly ended in tragedy

Scott Redmond was drunk when he crashed a vintage car in rural Canterbury, badly injuring the newlyweds.

On a sunsoaked summer’s afternoon, on the grass of a fourth-generation Canterbury farm, family and friends gathered to celebrate the nuptials of Mr and Mrs Taylor.

After tying the knot at a picturesque spot overlooking the clear blue waters of the Waimakariri River, the bride and groom posed for photos, before joining guests at the wedding reception in a rustic wool shed at the Springfield Adventure Park and Event Centre, about 65km west of Christchurch.

Over the next few hours, there were speeches, dinner, plenty of drinks and dancing, and by midnight, the party was over.

The bride and groom piled into a blue 1965 Chevrolet Impala along with four of their friends.

Scott Redmond was behind the wheel of the unregistered and unwarranted vintage car as it left the venue and headed south on Kowai Rd.

He and none of his passengers were wearing seatbelts.

A short time later, as the car drove over a rise in the road, Redmond didn’t see a sharp right-hand corner in the road until it was too late.

He slammed on the brakes, and the vehicle skidded for about 40m, before it launched over a near vertical bank.

As it descended, the car smashed into a large tree, causing it to flip mid-air. It landed heavily on its roof.

Iain McGregor/Stuff Scott Redmond arrives at court for sentencing on Wednesday afternoon.

Everyone in the vehicle was seriously injured. The bride and groom, Aaron and Larissa Taylor, were flown to Christchurch Hospital in a critical condition, while the others were driven there in ambulances.

Testing revealed Redmond’s blood alcohol level was 130mg per 100ml of blood. The legal blood alcohol limit is 50mg.

The crash victims’ injuries included deep cuts and broken bones. Two suffered spine fractures.

The $40,000 Chevrolet was uninsured, and written off.

In the aftermath, Redmond told police: “I have definitely learnt a life lesson from the crash, and I am truly sorry and remorseful to all those affected by my choice to drive that night.”

The 25-year-old was charged with five counts of driving with excess blood alcohol causing injury - an offence that carries a maximum five-year jail term - and pleaded guilty when he first appeared in the Christchurch District Court on July 7.

On Wednesday, he was sentenced to six months’ home detention.

Redmond’s mother, sister and partner were in the public gallery, as the court heard he had a previously unblemished criminal record, and was prepared to pay $25,000 reparation to the five victims, none of whom were in court.

His lawyer, Tony Garrett, said: “Bad things, bad decisions are made by good people.”

Judge Tom Gilbert said the victim impact statements showed the victims had suffered significant psychological, physical and financial effects as a result of the crash.

It was unclear whether some of them would make a full recovery.

Redmond had been in regular contact with the victims and “I’m sure you appreciate what you’ve done”, the judge said.

“This was a crash that had a monumental effect on those involved.”

Judge Gilbert said he was sure Redmond hadn’t intended to cause the crash. But there was a degree of premeditation to drive on a night he’d been drinking, and he’d told a report writer he’d become lax about drink-driving.

The judge set a starting point of two years imprisonment – a figure both the police prosecutor and defence agreed with.

He gave Redmond discounts for his early guilty plea, remorse, good character and offer of reparation.

While the victims hadn’t sought any money, the judge said it was appropriate they each received $5000 as they had been “disadvantaged enormously” by the crash, and it would be a “welcome contribution to their recovery”.