Family of bus exchange stabbing victim angry he was deported to New Zealand

Police are investigating a fatal stabbing at the Albany bus station.

The grieving family of a deportee fatally stabbed at an Auckland bus exchange are angry he had been kicked out of Australia and was living in a country he barely knew.

“He should never have been in New Zealand,” the victim’s father told Stuff on Tuesday afternoon. “He would have been better here with us.”

Police launched a homicide investigation after the 24-year-old man was fatally stabbed during a fight at Albany bus station about 12.50pm on Monday.

A 16-year-old boy was later arrested in Hamilton and charged with murder. He made a brief appearance in the Youth Court on Tuesday and was remanded in custody until he appears in the High Court in Auckland next month.

The names of the accused and the victim are suppressed.

However, on Tuesday afternoon, police breached that suppression order by identifying the victim in a press release. A number of media outlets published the name, Stuff was not one of them.

Police have apologised for the error.

The 24-year-old man was allegedly murdered by a 16-year-old.

On Tuesday afternoon, speaking to Stuff from Australia, the 24-year-old’s father said he was “heartbroken and devastated” when a detective called late on Monday and said his son had been killed.

“I’ll remember him as he was when he was a child - lively, loving, energetic and cheeky.”

He did not know why his son was at the bus exchange, or what sparked the altercation that claimed his life.

The 24-year-old man was born in Auckland, but moved to Australia with his family when he was just a 1-year-old.

Despite spending nearly all his life living across the Tasman, he was deported to New Zealand last year on bad character grounds.

It’s unclear what crimes he committed to be banished from Australia. His family wouldn’t say.

“It seemed unfair,” the man’s father said. “He’d found it hard in New Zealand [and had] mental health problems.”

More than 3000 people have been deported to New Zealand since 2014 Australian Migration Act changes, which mean any non-citizen sentenced to at least 12 months in prison is liable for deportation on bad character grounds.

They’re known as 501s, named after the character section of the Act that enabled the cancellation of many of their visas.

The policy has caused tension in the trans-Tasman relationship.

Earlier this year, the Australian Government announced changes meaning better consideration is given to the length of time a person has spent living in the country before deciding whether to deport them.

In a post online, the 24-year-old was remembered as a son, brother, grandson, uncle, nephew and friend.

“There are no words to describe how much he will be loved and missed. We will hold you in our hearts,” his brother wrote.

“Long live your memory my brother. I will always love you.”

His family are making arrangements to travel to New Zealand.

Another person received minor injuries during Monday’s incident.

On Tuesday afternoon, Detective Inspector Callum McNeill said the investigation into the 24-year-old man’s death was ongoing.

“At this stage we are not seeking anyone else in relation to this matter.”