Protester who threw tomato juice over Posie Parker applies to have charges dismissed

Trans activist Eli Rubashkyn is unapologetic after throwing tomato juice on Posie Parker. (Video first published March 30, 2023)

The protester charged with pouring tomato juice over anti-trans activist Posie Parker is seeking to have their charges dismissed.

Eli Rubashkyn poured juice on British activist Kellie-Jay Keen-Minshull – also known as Posie Parker – at a speaking event in Auckland on March 25.

Keen-Minshull abandoned the event following the incident and left the country that evening. She has since said she won’t return to Aotearoa.

Rubashkyn, who has been charged as Eliana Golberstein, has previously pleaded not guilty to assaulting Parker and assaulting one of her supporters.

On Wednesday, their lawyer James Olsen asked Judge Claire Ryan to dismiss the charge relating to Parker. Judge Ryan reserved her decision until October 26.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Eli Rubashkyn has previously pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Judge Ryan said just because the woman who threw a sex toy at Steven Joyce wasn’t charged, didn’t mean this was a precedent.

The judge also pointed out the Springbok tour where towards the end three university students, dressed up by clowns, were assaulted by police. But the officers were never identified.

Olsen pointed to a media interview Rubashkyn did immediately after the alleged assault where she describes why she took the action she did.

“In the defendant’s mind she believed what she was doing was part of necessity.”

He said there was evidence Rubashkyn was fearful of Parker and the message she was sharing.

Sergeant Phil Mann said the defence of necessity wasn’t possible here and alleged Rubashkyn had mingled with Keen-Minshull’s supporters ahead of her arriving.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Posie Parker cancelled her speaking event after protesters and her supporters clashed.

If she was fearful, why was she mingling and befriending those, Mann said.

Mann said there were plenty of protesters who were drowning out Keen-Minshull’s speech and there was no need to throw the juice.

Olsen said everyone who went to Albert Park that day, on both sides, must have accepted there would be jostling around the front.

“There is an implicit level of consent to people who attend these events,” Olsen said.

“Whether that is argy-bargy or pushing each other, there has to be acceptance.”

However, Judge Ryan disagreed and said she could not see how Keen-Minshull could have implied consent to have tomato juice thrown over her, as she left the park immediately and cancelled the rest of her tour.

Sergeant Mann agreed with Judge Ryan and said Keen-Minshull had even employed security.

“That speaks to itself... she didn’t want violence,” Mann said.

David White/Stuff Pro and anti-trans protesters clashed at Albert Park on March 25.

Olsen also submitted this was a discriminatory prosecution. There was plenty of CCTV footage which showed other people using violence at Albert Park.

And his client was even removed by a bodyguard and “man-handled” by another.

“That is clearly an assault,” Olsen said.

A woman then throws what appears to be water at Rubashkyn, but hasn’t been charged.

“This is near identical actions,” Olsen said.

“Prosecution decisions can’t be laid just because people come forward,” he said.

Olsen further submitted there was no useful purpose for the prosecution proceeding.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff James Olsen argued the charge against his client should be dismissed.

“Ms Keen, who is the principle target of the assault, she has chosen not to give a statement. Regardless of what reason she may have given, she has not given a statement,” Olsen said.

Mann disagreed and said the prosecution could still proceed without the complainant’s statement or presence at any trial and there was genuine public interest in this case.

Olsen previously said in a statement the safety and rights of transgender people must be protected.

“We must also protect the right to protest against those who espouse hate and discrimination... Hate speech emboldens others to use violence against those in our trans community, a community already targeted and at risk.

“The charges will be defended, and the opportunity to expose the danger of such hate speech welcomed.”

Rubashkyn, 35, came to New Zealand as a refugee in 2014.

Rubashkyn is a qualified pharmacist and researcher and an advocate for intersex and gender issues at the United Nations.

Rubashkyn was raised as a boy before being given access to hormones as an adult, having gender-affirming surgery in 2022.

Last month, a 21-year-old man admitted hitting an elderly woman at Parker’s event. He was a counter-protester at the event.