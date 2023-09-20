Reckless youth drove on footpath perilously close to mother and child

Youths smashed their way into a Christchurch vape store on Monday night.

Rampant youths have been involved in another busy 24 hours of crime in Christchurch – smashing their way into shops, fleeing police and driving recklessly on a footpath near a woman pushing a pram.

It’s the second day in a row the city’s police have dealt with repeated incidents involving out of control young people, after 10 were arrested before dawn on Monday, in what a senior cop described as one of the busiest nights in months.

Early Tuesday, most of the action was in Christchurch’s northwest, where youths are thought to have been involved in three smash and grabs on businesses.

Of even more concern is an incident on Monday afternoon where a car mounted a footpath and came perilously close to a woman pushing a pram.

Police previously said they believed it’s only a matter of time until a young car thief killed either themselves, or an innocent member of the public.

SUPPLIED Images from social media reveal some of the youths behind the spike in car thefts in Christchurch

About 4pm on Monday, police responded to reports of a car being driven dangerously through Hei Hei, Riccarton, Hornby and Sockburn.

At one point, the vehicle was driven onto a footpath, and items were hurled from the vehicle, a police spokesperson said. A woman was pushing a pram nearby at the time, Stuff understands.

The car fled police. Officers chose not to pursue for safety reasons, but followed at a safe distance, the spokesperson said.

Spikes were laid in Wadhurst Pl, Burnside, but they failed to stop the car. Enquiries were ongoing to find those involved, the police spokesperson said.

Before dawn on Tuesday, three businesses were targeted by thieves.

About 3.30am, a group smashed their way into a dairy on Greers Rd in Bryndwr. A fog cannon inside activated, and the offenders, believed to be youths, stole food when leaving.

SUPPLIED/Stuff Youth criminals smashed their way into a Christchurch shop on Monday morning.

Fifteen minutes later, there was another smash and grab at a food store on nearby Kendal Ave. That was followed a short time later by a burglary at a shop on Normans Rd.

The incidents followed three hours of mayhem on Monday morning, where at least five businesses across the city, including a vape store, a sports shop, a liquor store and a fast food outlet, were targeted.

Police made ten arrests, in what Christchurch metro area commander Superintendent Lane Todd said was one of the busiest nights in recent months.

Last month, Stuff revealed how youths were to blame for an unprecedented spike in car thefts in Christchurch.

In July, nearly 600 vehicles were stolen in the city – numbers never before seen by officers who’ve been in the job for decades.

Other parts of the country have experienced significant increases in car thefts in the last 18 months, but police data shows the issue is being most keenly felt in Christchurch.

CHRIS SKELTON Social media is fuelling an unprecedented spike in car thefts in Christchurch - and police say it's a matter of time until someone is killed.

The crime wave is being fuelled by social media, with many of the youngsters posting videos and photographs of their brazen offending to platforms such as TikTok and Instagram.

Officials throughout the justice system are growing increasingly worried about the threat the troublesome youths pose, not only to themselves, but to innocent members of the public.

At the time, Todd said he believed it was only a matter of time until someone was killed.