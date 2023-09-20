Queenstown America's Cup yacht to be removed after long legal battle lost

Former America's Cup boat NZL 14 sits unused and "abandoned" in Queenstown Bay but will soon be removed.

An “abandoned” America's Cup yacht that has become a fixture in Queenstown Bay will be removed after the owner lost a final legal bid to retain it.

Auckland man Geoff Hunt bought NZL 14 in 2017 but the Queenstown Lakes District Council had it declared “abandoned” in the District Court in 2020 and tried to sell it.

Hunt appealed the decision to the High Court, which upheld the earlier District Court ruling in a decision in March this year.

He then sought leave to take his case to the Court of Appeal, but that has been denied by High Court Justice Peter Andrew in a September 19 decision.

Geoff Hunt with a sloop that belonged to Brian Johnstone, father of drug trafficker Marty Johnstone.

Hunt said that after years of fighting to keep the boat he was now over it, and it was time to move on.

He had spent “hundreds of thousands” in legal fees to keep it in Queenstown, but it did not seem to be wanted.

“Everyone is on the booze. All the young guys – all they want is to drink tequila.

“It was the wrong place. It would be different if it was in the Mediterranean or New York,” he said.

It would soon be towed to Kingston where it would be pulled from the water for a hull inspection before the sale proceeded.

It was being sold in exchange for shares in a software company.

The company intended taking the boat elsewhere, he said.

“I’m pretty confident the deal will go through,” he said.

The former America's Cup boat NZL 14 will be towed to Kingston before it is removed from Lake Wakatipu.

In the decision Justice Andrew said Hunt failed to identify an arguable error of law or fact, and there was now a compelling interest in allowing the council to dispose of NZL14.

The council had adopted a lenient approach towards Hunt but continued to incur costs for the vessel’s safekeeping.

“Mr Hunt’s financial circumstances give no assurance at all that either he or NZL14 Youth Aid Limited are in a position to pay for ongoing mooring fees or to find an alternative solution for the vessel’s future,” the decision said.

It was regrettable that Hunt’s aspiration for using the yacht as a training vessel for the youth of Queenstown would likely not be realised.

“However, this litigation now needs to be brought to an end,” it said.