Parliament protester lit and stoked fire, pelted police with concrete

A video recap of the 23-day occupation of Parliament's grounds in February and March 2022.

A young homeless man, who lost his job because he wasn’t Covid-19 vaccinated, broke up a concrete block and threw pieces at police trying to quell the riot at Parliament in March 2022.

Kieren Brent Lange-Crowley, now 23, attended all 15 days of the occupation of Parliament’s grounds, including the final day when violence erupted as police tried to clear the area.

He pleaded guilty to two charges of arson, and one each of rioting, riotously destroying property, and aggravated assault – all on March 2, 2022.

At the Wellington District Court on Wednesday Judge Nicola Wills sentenced Lange-Crowley to four months’ community detention. He now has an electronically monitored curfew overnight to his home in Christchurch, but can still work unloading containers.

The judge said Lange-Crowley had picked up a full 15 litres water container and threw it at a line of police where it landed heavily on their shields.

Braden Fastier/Stuff Police clashed with protesters on day 23 of the protests at Parliament in March 2022. (File photo)

He threw a large wooden board and a rubber mat on a fire so that dense black smoke engulfed people nearby, the judge said.

He and others refused to leave the grounds and as a line of police drew closer, he repeatedly threw a concrete block to the ground to break it apart and then threw pieces of concrete at advancing police.

Later in the afternoon he set fire to a tent and other objects causing thick black smoke.

More than 70 police were injured that day, although nothing was shown to link Lange-Crowley to any injury.

Braden Fastier/Stuff Protesters moved among smoke and flames in Parliament grounds. (File photo)

He had no previous convictions and his lawyer, Chris LaHatte, said Lange-Crowley had sincere beliefs about the Covid-19 vaccine and lost his job because he was not vaccinated.

A friend suggested Lange-Crowley visit the protest at Parliament. He took part peacefully until the final day and he said he regretted what he did.

In court, police did not oppose a community detention sentence. Sergeant Mike Stonyer said he saw nothing constructive in sentences that would have interfered with Lange-Crowley’s current job.

The judge said it was best if Lange-Crowley kept his job.

She said he acted without thought to the danger to others and the damage he caused. But he clearly showed remorse and had good prospects for rehabilitation and improving his circumstances.