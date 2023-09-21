Uncle sentenced to life imprisonment for murdering 10-month-old baby Chance

Chance Aipolani-Nielson wearing his first and last Christmas present.

The killing of baby Chance Kamakana O Ke Akua Aipolani-Nielson​ by his uncle has ripped a family apart as he continues to deny causing the catastrophic injuries.

Boston Wilson, Chance’s uncle, eventually admitted shaking the 10-month-old, but has shown no remorse, the High Court at Auckland heard on Thursday.

Wilson, 23, was found guilty of murder and was sentenced to life imprisonment by Justice Christine Gordon.

He will have to spend at least 15 years behind bars before he is eligible to apply for parole.

Justice Gordon quoted a fellow judge who said baby killings by men who are not the biological fathers of children happen all too often in New Zealand and are a real blight on the way we live.

“You were very experienced with children...you must have known shaking a baby was an extremely dangerous thing to do,” Justice Gordon said.

At the sentencing, Chance’s mother Azure Nielson sat with a detective and family members while Wilson’s partner, Azure’s sister, sat behind him supported by other family.

There was no dispute Wilson was a good, loving father to his four girls, but on December 15, 2021, he was left alone with baby Chance for just over 30 minutes and “lost it”.

Justice Gordon found Chance had been asleep on the bed on that day and began to cry.

“You went into the bedroom either in anger, frustration, stress or a combination. You shook Chance violently with extreme force...you shook Chance repeatedly with the kind of force experienced in a serious car crash.”

A paediatric radiologist said baby Chance’s severe brain injuries were the most severe they’d ever seen.

At trial, Wilson continually denied striking Chance, but on Thursday, Justice Gordon found he had intentionally used blunt force in some way against Chance’s head causing the skull fracture.

She said Wilson most likely threw Chance towards the ground with his head striking an object or the floor.

“As long as you continue to deny intentionally causing Chance’s injuries, we will unlikely ever know what you exactly did,” Justice Gordon said.

Wilson repeatedly denied causing Chance’s injuries to first responders, police, Chance’s mother and other family members.

Justice Gordon said, Azure’s grief has been made much worse as she works in early childhood care and reminded every day of what she lost.

It has torn the family apart and her relationship with her sister will never be the same.

Azure also spoke of how Wilson’s daughters will have to grow up with their father in prison.

Her brother and father spoke of how Wilson’s continued denials had affected the family and had Wilson admitted the truth, the process of healing could have begun.

“The deep divides have been created in the families and are unable to be repaired,” the court heard.

Auckland’s Crown Solicitor Alysha McClintock said the pain and devastation at baby Chance’s loss was evident throughout the trial and in the victim impact statements.

She submitted it would not be manifestly unjust to sentence Wilson to life imprisonment.

“This offending was born out of shear anger for whatever reason...that anger caused those catastrophic injuries.

”He appears to have lost it due to Chance crying and perhaps over other things as well, and we may never know precisely why.”

Under section 102 of the Sentencing Act, a person must be sentenced to life imprisonment unless it is manifestly unjust, which Wilson’s lawyers were asking Justice Gordon to consider.

Lorraine Smith said this was an unusual murder case as not one witness at trial had anything negative to say about Wilson.

“This is rare and significant,” Smith said.

Smith said Wilson was only 21 when he had a “momentary loss of control” and caused Chance’s death.

A cultural report prepared ahead of the sentencing detailed Wilson’s exposure to violence at a young age, exposed to gang culture during vulnerable life stages and dislocation from Te ao Māori.

Wilson began smoking cannabis at the age of 12 and was smoking it daily.

Smith said there was a link between his background and the offending.

”A determinate sentence is appropriate in this case,” Smith said.

Smith pointed to the Court of Appeal decision quashing a number of life sentences for young people.

The indeterminate sentence of life imprisonment is very difficult for a young person to grasp, Smith said.

However, McClintock said life imprisonment was warranted. Wilson was part of a loving, supportive family and a good father at the time, that made this case unusual given the offending, she said.

Justice Gordon did not consider a sentence of life imprisonment would be manifestly unjust.

After the sentencing, detective senior sergeant Ashley Matthews said in a statement, this was a “senseless act of violence”.

“Our thoughts are with Chance’s whānau today as they continue to mourn his life.

“While nothing will bring back Chance, nor ease the pain of not being able to see him grow up, I hope today’s sentencing will bring some level of comfort to his loved ones,” Matthews said.