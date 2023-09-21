Bloodied and drunk brothers locked-up after smashing wrong door

Police arrested two brothers who tried to break into the wrong house.

Two intoxicated brothers caused issues when they started to kick at a door.

Police were called to College St, in the Dunedin suburb of Caversham on Thursday, about 6am, Senior Sergeant Antony Bond said.

The noise of the men trying to open and then kick that property’s door woke-up the occupants who confronted the males, and closed the door on the pair.

Undeterred they have continued to charge and then kick at the door, causing it to smash just as police arrived.

The siblings, a 31-year-old and 23-year-old, then started fighting each other and ‘’stumbling all over the road”.

The drunk pair were covered in blood, likely to be from when the door was kicked in, Bond said.

The pair were arrested, but during that arrest the older brother became aggressive towards police and was pepper sprayed.

An investigation into their offending was continuing, he said.