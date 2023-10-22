The 'sketchy' tale of a missing Jaguar, and a 20-year battle to bring it home

Journalist Anita McNaught, a friend of William Cottrell, pictured in his classic Jaguar in 1995.

A prang in a Newmarket car park began a decades-long misadventure involving police, bankruptcies, liquidators and lawyers. Jonathan Killick investigates.

When William Cottrell dropped his red E-type Jaguar off at an Auckland restorer in 2001, he had no idea he wouldn’t see it again for over a decade.

For much of that time, the 1960s convertible sat in a Penrose workshop without much progress, although Cottrell insists he diligently continued to pay invoices.

Then, when the business changed hands and went into liquidation, the car went “missing” – starting years of obsession for Cottrell as he tried to find his beloved Jaguar.

While Cottrell searched high and low, the car changed hands multiple times, resulting in hefty profits and losses and sparking legal disputes.

The man accused of first orchestrating its illegitimate sale – Stanislav Dimov – says he’s been fighting for five years to clear his name, with his career also left a wreck.

This, says Cottrell, is the “hellishly complicated” tale of his wandering Jaguar.

Dead men tell no tales

The search for Cottrell’s missing classic at one point arrived at a graveyard on Auckland’s North Shore, where Cottrell was astonished to see a picture of his Jaguar on a tombstone.

It had been the dying wish of Albany’s Graham Wheeler to feel the thrill of taking it for a cruise before terminal brain cancer took away the chance.

Wheeler bought the car from a workshop in relatively good nick for $15,000 – it was worth 10 times that – but never got to drive it, dying in July 2017 while the engine was removed.

It’s not clear who sold the car to Wheeler; he took that information to his grave.

The Jaguar was purchased from Wheeler’s estate by a prominent dealer, Alexander Beacham of Beacham European, for $10,000, who within a month had sold it for a cool $100,000.

“A nice increase, if one can get it,” said a judge, when an ownership dispute over the vehicle landed in Auckland District Court in 2021.

The car had been bought by Tony Caulfield of Rotorua, who took legal action against Beacham after learning from police in 2019 that the car had been stolen from Cottrell and would have to be returned.

Supplied/Supplied The body of the Jaguar, as advertised by Beacham European on TradeMe.

“It is interesting that nobody in the chain of successive purchases has ever registered the vehicle,” Judge Sharp remarked in a summary judgment ordering Beacham to pay Caulfield back, adding that he had doubts about the credibility of Beacham.

Judge Sharp commented that the circumstances around the sale of the car had been “sketchy to say the least”.

“The evidence that I have read definitely raises questions over the honesty of Mr Dimov and what he did with this E-type Jaguar,” Sharp said.

“It appears to me very likely, if not conclusively the case, that he or an agent acting on his behalf sold the vehicle to Graham Wheeler without colour of right, and certainly without the consent of the true owner, Mr Cottrell”.

Records show that Beacham wasn’t forthcoming with the refund, so Caulfield pursued his dealership at the Motor Vehicle Disputes Tribunal.

Beacham’s defence was that though he had stored the car and sold it at the dealership, it had been a private sale between two individuals, and the tribunal didn’t have jurisdiction. Caulfield lost, and Beacham kept his licence.

Just out of reach

How, exactly, does an E-type Jaguar sit in a repairer’s workshop for more than a decade and then simply “go missing”?

Cottrell admits he took his eyes off the road when it came to tracking the progress of his car’s restoration: he’d got married, adopted two kids, and was seriously injured in the Canterbury earthquakes.

“I got out of hospital, and walked away from the marriage,” says Cottrell, describing how he eventually turned his attention back to the Jag, which by this time had been with the restorers for about 10 years.

David Hallett/Stuff The Press previously interviewed William Cottrell after his Edwardian homestead, Gunyah Estate, was damaged during the Canterbury Earthquakes.

He travelled back to Auckland to meet the new workshop owner, Stanislav Dimov, and saw his car sitting in a corner “looking neglected”.

Cottrell accepted the restoration was taking some time, and paid various invoices over the next few years, but became suspicious when completion of the project always seemed to be “just out of reach”.

By 2018 – after roughly 17 years at the restorers, nine of those with Dimov – Cottrell returned to Auckland once more to put an end to the whole fiasco. It had been some time since he’d had an update from Dimov.

To his dismay, he found that Dimov’s company Simo Cars had gone into liquidation, owing $83,000 to IRD over unpaid GST. Dimov was nowhere to be found.

Cottrell contacted liquidators to ask if his Jaguar was among the company’s assets, but it had seemingly vanished.

Nicholas Boyack/Stuff When William Cottrell took his Jaguar to a restorer, he had no idea it would begin a 20-year misadventure.

Wildest dreams

Later, it would emerge that Cottrell wasn’t the only performance car enthusiast to have had a run-in with Dimov.

Ex-Queensland cop Gary Clapperton had a close friend named Brian who had been diagnosed with bowel cancer and given six months to live.

They decided to do a Goodbye Pork Pie-style road trip across the country as a “farewell gesture”, and were excited to find a white 2013 Ferrari California listed for sale on TradeMe; the near-new vehicle needed serious repairs, but still seemed like a good deal.

“We looked at each other and thought ‘shit, wouldn’t that be great’. Never in our wildest dreams did we imagine we could afford a Ferrari,” Clapperton says.

Clapperton found there was only one official Ferrari repairer in Auckland, which was already aware of the damaged vehicle and had refused to take on the repairs – leading him to an unofficial repairer.

“Dimov looked at it, and said he would be able to repair it in time,” Clapperton says.

The trouble was, Ferrari would only sell certain parts to accredited repairers. Clapperton says Dimov was able to get around this by importing some of them via Eastern Europe – but got some of the part orders wrong, after having collected $94,000 from Clapperton.

“Things got a bit tense, and my trust level was starting to diminish,” Clapperton says.

Supplied/Supplied Gary Clapperton was planning to do a road trip of the country with his dying mate in a 2013 Ferrari California.

Then, in 2016, Simo Cars went in liquidation and Dimov fell behind on his workshop rent. The landlord put a padlock on the door, locking up Dimov’s equipment, the parts and various cars inside.

“Much to my lawyer’s chagrin, I paid around $10,000 for his rent to get my Ferrari out of the workshop, and, as it happened, Cottrell’s Jaguar,” Clapperton says.

They drove around town until Clapperton found a spare space in a tyre workshop in East Tamaki and helped broker an agreement for Dimov to use it.

In return, a deal was negotiated between the pair’s lawyers that Clapperton would be reimbursed for the parts and would be Dimov’s only customer until the Ferrari was finished to a drivable standard.

A year passed, by which time Clapperton’s mate had died – they never did go on that road trip. The car was eventually completed, but Dimov still owed Clapperton $72,000.

“I had told Brian’s widow I would move heaven and earth to get as much of the money back as I could, but in the end, I felt I had no alternative but to bankrupt the guy.”

William Cottrell/Supplied William Cottrell said he visited the Penrose workshop and found his Jaguar "looking neglected".

Dimov’s day in court

Sitting down with a reporter in his North Shore home, Dimov reads out a text from his lawyer advising him against doing an interview, but he’s determined to clear his name.

He says he never once wavered during a gruelling five-day trial in Auckland District Court in September at which he was accused of unlawfully selling Cottrell’s car.

“I’m innocent. I won in court because they didn’t have the evidence,” he says.

Dimov acknowledges that he had a previous conviction for forging invoices, but said he had taken responsibility for that and pleaded guilty. The allegations of car theft, he says, have ruined his reputation and made it difficult to get work.

“When suppliers know something, it goes everywhere. New Zealand is like a small village, it very quickly spreads information.”

David White/Stuff Stanislav Dimov says he’s determined to clear his name.

So how, then, did the Jaguar leave Dimov’s custody?

Dimov says that when his company went into liquidation, he arranged for several cars he was working on to be put into storage with people he knew.

“I just didn’t put too much attention into [Cottrell’s] car, because I trust these people, but after that I found that the vehicle was missing.”

Dimov says he went looking for the vehicle, but found that the man to whom he had entrusted the Jaguar had skipped the country.

“I believe he is in America probably, but I’m just guessing.”

In an email seen by Stuff, that man told police that Dimov had arranged to sell the car and was paid in cash.

However, Dimov says he provided his bank statements to police, confident they showed that no subsequent deposits were made into his account, thus demonstrating he was innocent.

“I looked after the vehicle for 10 years. What would be the point of doing something wrong [in the end]?”

Supplied/Supplied The Jaguar had already had its engine removed by the time Cottrell had tracked it down and organised to have it picked up from Tony Caulfield in Rotorua.

Totally disillusioned

Cottrell did eventually get his Jaguar back from Tony Caulfield in Rotorua, who was legally obliged to return the stolen vehicle.

But it was a hollow victory. The car was missing its engine, and Cottrell was told it would cost $150,000 to put it back together, costing $1000 per month in storage until it was done.

By this point he’d gone through 20 years of “heartache” trying to get his car restored, then obsessively trying to track it down and attempting to get justice.

It was time, Cottrell decided, to let it all go. Over the 2022 Christmas holidays, he accepted an offer of $70,000 for his red Jaguar, which he felt was about half of what it was worth.

He’s “totally disillusioned” by the legal process, after police were unable to definitively prove who was responsible for the theft of his car.

“It was vastly worse than any earthquake or marriage,” Cottrell says reflectively.

“This whole thing really ate me up.”