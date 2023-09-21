Rape victim left homeless after assault left her too traumatised to work

A victim of rape says she slept in her car after not being able to work to pay rent at the sentencing of her abuser Christopher Coulter, 36. (File photo)

Warning: This article contains details that some readers may find distressing.

A rape victim was left so traumatised after being assaulted that she could no longer work and slept in her car after she was evicted for not paying rent.

The woman’s struggles with her mental health and homelessness were outlined in a powerful victim impact statement read at her abuser’s sentencing at the Christchurch District Court on Thursday.

Christopher Coulter, 36, was sentenced to three years’ imprisonment by Judge Paul Kellar after earlier pleading guilty to charges of sexual violation by rape and indecent assault.

The court heard that while awaiting sentencing for his 2018 offending, Coulter was granted bail to an address a street away from his anxious victim, who said she and her three-year-old daughter wouldn’t leave the house alone and stayed elsewhere to feel safe. “My rapist has more rights than I do,” the victim said.

“I could write a million words but no one will ever understand what you did to me, and the pain and trauma you caused me. I’ll never forget what you did to me.”

The woman, who was asleep one night in September 2018 when she woke to Coulter raping her, said she had turned to drugs and alcohol to help her deal with what happened.

She now slept fully clothed and often woke up sweating and in a panic. At times, she wet the bed.

George Heard/Stuff Coulter was sentenced to three years’ imprisonment at the Christchurch District Court on Thursday. (File photo)

She hoped justice would be served on Coulter “so no one else has to go through your torture”.

“I’m not a victim. I’m a survivor who spoke the truth.”

Coulter’s second victim, who he indecently assaulted later the same year also while she slept, said in her statement that she often had nightmares about what happened to her.

“It’s been hard to move on with my life. There are nights where I remember the things he did to me.”

The offending

On September 16, 2018, Coulter’s first victim woke to him inappropriately touching her, according to the facts of the case. Scared, she froze and pretended to be asleep. He continued for some time before climbing on top of her and raping her.

Later the same year, Coulter took a similar approach with a second victim, waiting until she was asleep before indecently assaulting her. She confronted him about it at a later date, and he admitted what he had done.

Coulter’s lawyer Phillip Hall KC submitted that his client had no recollection of the rape occurring, but had accepted the complainant’s allegations by pleading guilty.

His client had a myriad of mental health difficulties that went undetected by the pre-sentence report writer. He asked the judge to take these into consideration and consider a sentence of home detention.

A separate psychologist’s report supported a sentence where Coulter could rehabilitate in the community, Hall noted.

Crown prosecutor Courtney Martyn highlighted the “immense harm this offending has caused” and contended that a sentence of imprisonment was the only appropriate one.

Both victims were asleep which caused them to be particularly vulnerable, she added.

In sentencing Coulter, Judge Kellar allowed him discounts for background factors, his guilty pleas, remorse and previous good character, arriving at an end sentence of three years’ imprisonment.

“This is offending that caused sustained, significant psychological harm”, the judge added.

One of Coulter’s victims in court cried and hugged her supporters as the sentence was handed down.