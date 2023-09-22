Man accused of killing pensioner in crash named

Paul Christopher Laxon, left, has been charged with manslaughter following a fatal crash.

A man accused of killing a pensioner in a North Canterbury crash has pleaded not guilty, and can be named.

Paul Christopher Laxon, 67, appeared via video link in a wheelchair in the High Court at Christchurch on Friday charged with the manslaughter of Robert Burns Hutcheon, 70, from Lyttelton.

Hutcheon died when his motorcycle collided with a car on Main North Rd (SH1), near Sefton, on April 30.

At the time, police said a second person was critically injured in the crash.

Laxon appeared in court before Justice Cameron Mander on Friday charged with manslaughter and drug-related offending.

He has pleaded not guilty, and is scheduled to stand trial in February 2025 for two weeks.

Laxon was remanded in custody and scheduled to reappear for case review on November 24.