Reports of group brawl on Dunedin street ends with police car rammed

A police car was rammed after attending an incident on Panmure Ave, Dunedin.

A stolen vehicle rammed a police car, as the occupants fled the scene of a fight unfolding in suburban Dunedin overnight.

Police were called to Panmure Ave, in the suburb of Carlton Hill after reports of a ‘’group of people fighting’’, on Friday about 12.41am, Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said.

As police drove to the address, they spotted a stolen vehicle driving towards them on Riselaw Rd, and the officers tried to stop that vehicle as it turned into Panmure Rd.

Another police vehicle was at the other end of the street, but the driver of the stolen vehicle ‘’deliberately rammed into that patrol vehicle’’, he said.

The offending vehicle fled the scene, and was spotted driving on the wrong way of the motorway – driving northbound on the southbound lane of State Highway 1.

Police did not pursue due to the manner of driving, with the vehicle later found abandoned on Lomond St.

There was minor damage to that vehicle, and the police car, he said.

Police were following positive leads, but urged anyone with further information to call them on 105 and quote file Number: 230922/1615