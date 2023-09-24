Dog-walker cut to the bone in samurai sword road rage attack

Warning: This story contains details about injuries sustained in a violent attack, which some readers may find distressing

A man was left with chunks of flesh and bone carved out of him after a brutal road rage incident where a motorist, armed with a samurai sword, attacked him and left him bleeding in a ditch.

The victim, who was out walking his dog, was left bleeding in a ditch in critical condition – but managed to survive the attack in the small rural town of Karaka, south of Auckland.

However, the seriousness of the injuries sustained by the victim – who cannot be named for legal reasons – have left the person with ongoing issues, including problems with their speech.

Court documents obtained by Stuff have confirmed the incident, and, how the shocking attack played out.

The incident happened in January, when a dog-walker was taking a stroll on Batty Rd in Karaka.

At around 3pm, Darryn Clarke was driving his 2022 Tesla Model 3 on the same road.

The court documents don’t state what speed Clarke was doing, but the dog walker was concerned by how fast he was driving – and stood in the middle of the lane, indicating for Clarke to slow down.

Clarke did slow down and drove around the dog-walker.

As Clarke passed, the dog-walker tapped the roof of the white Tesla with his palm.

And at that point, the situation quickly escalated.

“The defendant stopped his car. He grabbed a replica samurai sword, covered by a wooden sheath. Wielding the sword, he got out of car and advanced at the complainant,” the agreed summary of facts state.

“The defendant struck the complainant with a downward diagonal strike, starting at the complaint’s neck and continuing down past his shoulder and hitting his left hand. The sword’s sheath shattered on the initial impact; the blade was immediately exposed”.

The sword cut the man’s ear, neck and cleaved a large chunk of flesh and bone from his left shoulder.

He was knocked to the ground by the force and fell into a nearby ditch, while Clarke got back into his Tesla – with his wife and kids inside – and drove away.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF The victim was admitted to Middlemore Hospital in critical condition where he underwent emergency surgery and skin grafts.

The court documents state the victim was “in intense pain and bleeding heavily”.

They managed to get to their feet and make it to a nearby driveway on Batty Road, where they rang the intercom in a bid to get help.

However, no one on the intercom responded.

He then tried to use his phone to call for help, but “could not operate it as the blood prevented him from unlocking it”.

At about 3.08pm, the victim’s son was driving on Batty Rd.

He noticed his father lying in a ditch and the dog nearby.

“He applied emergency first aid to slow the bleeding and called an ambulance.”

The man was taken to Middlemore hospital in a critical condition.

He’d suffered a “deep laceration to his neck, down to the bone but without hitting the spinal cord”.

His jaw was also broken and his facial muscles and nerves were severed.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Darryn Clarke will be sentenced at the Manukau District Court later this year.

“The sword also cleaved a large chunk of flesh and bone from the man’s left shoulder, which required emergency surgery and skin grafts.”

The tendons in his left hand were also severed. He suffers ongoing facial dropping and a speech impediment as result of the injuries to his face.

When spoken to by police, Clarke admitted the offending and described it as “stupid road rage”.

“He stated he stuck the complainant with the sword inside its sheath, and that he only used 50% force.”

Clarke has pleaded guilty to causing grievous bodily harm with intent to injure.

He will be sentenced in October.