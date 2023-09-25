'This has gone too far': Best friend turns on co-accused in murder, arson trial

Sean Andrew Hayde, left, and Gregory David Hart were accused of murdering Wiremu Arapo and setting his Cockle Bay house on fire in October 2020. (Composite image)

A man has admitted being in a physical altercation with his boxing coach, but has said it was a friend he’d known since he was a boy who was the one who stabbed a knife into the man’s neck, uttering the words “goodbye brother”.

Sean Andrew Hayde and Greg Hart have pleaded not guilty to murdering Wiremu Arapo and attempting to pervert the course of justice by setting fire to Arapo’s Cockle Bay house. They each blame the other for the murder and have pleaded not guilty.

Arapo’s body was found with blunt force trauma wounds to his head. Toxicology tests suggest the 27-year-old personal trainer was dead before the fire started.

Hayde faces additional charges of strangling his former partner, assaulting her and threatening to kill her. He has pleaded not guilty to these charges.

On Monday, one of Hayde’s lawyers, Julie-Anne Kincade KC opened Hayde’s case to the jury outlining some critical issues she wanted them to consider.

“Just because he has elected to give evidence doesn’t mean he has to prove anything to you...the Crown has the onus to prove the charge,” she reminded them.

George Block/Stuff The Cockle Bay home after the fire.

Hayde told the court he first met Hart when he was 12 or 13 at a social dance. They then started attending the same school.

After high school and while Hart was in the army, the pair kept in touch, seeing each other a couple of times a week and were close friends.

Hayde met Arapo at a local gym in late 2019. Arapo coached him in boxing and the pair would see each other from time to time at Arapo and Hart’s Cockle Bay home. But tensions had been rising at the flat and Hart was moving out.

“I’m about to turn on the … arse. And you should know it is not good to be on my bad side. Hence, move out asap so I can kick his teeth out ;-),” Hayde texted Hart on October 19.

On October 20, Hart and Hayde went to the police station so Hart could give a statement about an incident two months prior with Hayde’s ex-girlfriend.

Later that day, the friends drank wine at Hayde’s house.

“The vibe was good, we were enjoying ourselves,” Hayde said.

Later that night, the pair returned to Hart and Arapo’s house.

Hayde told his lawyer Emma Priest, he was tipsy but it had been a good afternoon.

He went into a room where Arapo was on the sofa and said the room “felt tense”.

John Weekes/Stuff Emergency services responded to the fire on October 20, 2020.

“Clearly something had happened...Greg didn’t respond and I followed on and asked Wiremu, and he said something about taking Greg’s computer.”

Hayde thought it was a joke, but got told to “stay out of it”.

Arapo allegedly said “f... off” and Hart owed him. Arapo then got off the couch and shoved Hayde and threw a punch, missing, but then tackled him, the court heard.

The pair moved around the lounge and ended up on the floor struggling.

Hart managed to lift Arapo off Hayde, but then Hayde punched Arapo in the face and the pair began tussling on the ground again.

Hart then kicked him and broke up the fight, he said.

“He squatted on his back and then he started talking to Wiremu and at this point I saw a knife in his hand and he had it pressed against Wiremu’s face,” Hayde said.

Hayde alleged his co-accused said Arapo had “made his life hell” since living together and the pair were meant to be brothers.

Hart also referenced a military cheers – “Never above you, never below you, always beside you”.

“Greg said something like ‘goodbye brother’ and stabbed the knife into Wiremu’s neck.”

Jason Oxenham/Pool Sean Andrew Hayde has said his co-accused stabbed Wiremu Arapo.

Hayde said he walked over and said “this has gone too far” before Hart spat at Arapo, kicked him and walked away.

He then knelt down and tried to talk to Arapo.

“I was just trying to get some sort of response from him...I pulled the knife out of his neck and tried talking to him.”

Hayde then left the house, but didn’t see Hart.

“I was freaking out about what had happened,” he said.

Hart came running towards him and said “we have to go” and mentioned smoke.

Hayde then noticed smoke in the sky and went back into the house trying to put the smoke out.

“Because of the smoke it was too overpowering to get inside the house properly,” he said.

Hayde detailed his attempts to put the fire out and help the firefighters. He denied lighting the fire.

Two months prior to Arapo’s death, Hayde and his then-girlfriend had been together for about a year. They had recently moved in together, but had broken up because he’d cheated with her.

Hayde had an affair with a woman he’d met through a training session with Arapo.

During his evidence, Hayde detailed a somewhat toxic relationship.

He admitted squirting hot sauce in his ex-girlfriend’s hair, but denied hurting, kicking or pushing her.

The ex-girlfriend previously told the court, Hayde grabbed her from behind in a choke hold with his forearm around her neck.

“I couldn’t breathe, I was gurgling. He was holding me up, and then I passed out,” she said.

But Hayde denied this and instead, that evening, she lunged at him with a steak knife.

“I managed to avoid most of the attempts...she may have nicked me slightly,” he said.

“I was trying to calm her down.”

The following morning the ex-girlfriend told him she wanted to make the relationship work.

“She started spitting at me....at this point I grabbed a bottle of sauce and squirted her with it.”

Hayde told the court, he heard the woman screaming for help outside and saw her phone on the ground that showed she had dialled 111.

“At that point, I saw the phone and I panicked,” he said.

He snapped the phone.

Kincade told the jury in her opening, the woman was devastated, angry and wanted Hayde back, but she had fabricated events.

Hayde didn’t tell the truth to police at the time because Hart was his best friend, Kincade said.

“This was a huge situation to have found themselves in.”

The trial before Justice Geoffrey Venning and a jury continues.