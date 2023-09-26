Man accused of lying and manipulating best friend over Cockle Bay murder, arson

Sean Andrew Hayde, left, and Gregory David Hart are accused of murdering Wiremu Arapo and setting his Cockle Bay house on fire in October 2020. (Composite image)

A man has repeatedly denied killing his boxing coach, but has been accused of manipulating evidence and his childhood best friend, who he now points the finger at.

Sean Andrew Hayde and Greg Hart have pleaded not guilty to murdering Wiremu Arapo and attempting to pervert the course of justice by setting fire to Arapo’s Cockle Bay house. They each blame the other for the murder and have pleaded not guilty.

Arapo’s body was found with blunt force trauma wounds to his head. Toxicology tests suggest the 27-year-old personal trainer was dead before the fire started.

Hayde faces additional charges of strangling his former partner, assaulting her and threatening to kill her. He has pleaded not guilty to these charges.

On Monday, Hayde told the jury his version of events of what happened on October 20, 2020. He told them it was his childhood best friend, Hart, who had stabbed a knife into Arapo’s neck saying the words “goodbye brother”.

George Block/Stuff Wiremu Arapo’s body was found in his Cockle Bay home.

Hart’s lawyer, Paul Borich KC, suggested to Hayde his story was “total nonsense” after he then claimed Hart leant down and kissed Arapo before stabbing him.

“Is that from a film or something?” Borich asked, to which Hayde denied.

Borich cross-examined Hayde for most of Tuesday.

“Mr Hayde, I want to be clear to you from the outset. You killed Wiremu Arapo, you kicked him to death....and once you murdered him, you set fire and tried to hide what you’d done. When that effort failed you tried to blame Greg Hart,” Borich suggested to Hayde at the start of the cross-examination.

“I didn’t do that,” Hayde replied.

Borich suggested Hayde “lost it” in the lounge and kicked Arapo to death over his new relationship.

“In this case, you’ve done things with evidence to try and provide yourself a bit of insurance in case you got caught,” Borich said.

Borich showed Hayde a photo taken about two weeks after Arapo’s death where a passport is pictured face down and three plastic tablet pots amongst burnt debris in a sink. The passport, which was Hart’s, and tablets, do not show any sign of being exposed to the fire.

Jason Oxenham/Pool Paul Borich KC spent most of the day cross-examining Sean Hayde.

Borich suggested to Hayde it was he who planted those there after the fire.

”I don’t know who put those there,” Hayde responded and told the court he’d never been back inside the Cockle Bay house, and had only walked around.

Back in August 2020, Hayde had recently begun a relationship with a friend of Arapo’s, while also still seeing the woman he faces charges against.

Arapo found out about the alleged attack on Hayde’s then girlfriend, and warned his friend. This is why the Crown says Hayde had motive to kill Arapo.

Borich also suggested Hayde’s strategy was to “play dumb” in regard to this in an attempt to remove himself from the “jealous motive”.

The day before Arapo’s death, Hayde texted Hart: “I’m about to turn on....and you should know it's not good to be on my bad side, hence move out asap so I can kick his teeth out ;-)”.

The following day, Hayde picked up Hart and the pair spent the afternoon and evening drinking together before returning to Hart and Arapo’s Cockle Bay home.

Once there, Borich suggested Hayde went inside telling Hart he was going to have a “chat” with Arapo and an argument ensued as Hayde was “enraged”.

“No,” Hayde answered.

John Weekes/Stuff Firefighters rushed to the Cockle Bay home on October 20.

Hayde again denied having any concerns about Arapo talking to his new girlfriend.

Borich suggested Hart came in and told the pair to “stop being f...... idiots” and then left.

Again the pair continued fighting until it all went quiet and Hart returned to see blood on the floor and Hayde kicking and stomping on Arapo, Borich said.

Hayde denied this.

Borich then submitted Hayde left the room and returned with a petrol can and started splashing it around. He again disputed this.

After emergency services arrived, Hayde was seen just in his boxers, with his shorts later found in a bush area of the property.

His T-shirt was never found, which Borich suggested was because Hayde threw it in the fire because it was covered in Arapo’s blood.

Hayde again denied this.

On Monday, Hayde told the jury after the pair had been arrested and were in a prison van, his friend allegedly said “we’ll be going away a long time”.

“That is complete nonsense,” Borich suggested on Tuesday.

The trial before Justice Geoffrey Venning and a jury continues.