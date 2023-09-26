Car stealing youths livestreamed attempted escape from police

Youths in a stolen car filmed their attempted escape from police in Christchurch. Video muted.

As rampant youths fled police in a stolen car in Christchurch, one of them pulled out a cell phone and began livestreaming to followers on social media.

The video, shared on Instagram early on Tuesday, shows police cars trailing behind the vehicle as it made its way from one side of the city to the other.

It’s the latest in a wave of brazen crimes that’ve propelled car thefts in the city to record highs – and one that woke many residents in the early hours.

Police spotted a stolen car about in Avonhead, in Christchurch’s west, about 1.35am on Tuesday, a police spokesperson said.

When the driver failed to stop, officers followed the vehicle as it made its way across the city. It was eventually spiked, and stopped in a New Brighton car park about 25 minutes later.

SUPPLIED/Stuff Youths fleeing police in a stolen car in Christchurch filmed their attempted escape

New Brighton residents reported being woken by the sound of police car sirens as the incident unfolded.

A police spokesperson said a 15-year-old had been charged with an array of offences including unlawfully taking a motor vehicle, failing to stop for police, resisting police and driving dangerously. Two other 15-year-olds had been charged with unlawfully getting into a motor vehicle. They were scheduled to appear in Youth Court on Tuesday. Another young person had been referred to youth aid.

Police are investigating whether the fleeing driver incident is linked to a commercial burglary at Macpac in Rangiora about 1am.

“The offenders have smashed their way into the store and taken off with a number of items.”

On separate nights last week, police dealt with repeated incidents involving out of control youths in Christchurch.

In three hours of mayhem before dawn on Tuesday, at least five businesses across the city were burgled, including a vape store, a sports shop, a liquor store and a fast food outlet.

Ten youths were arrested, in what Christchurch metro area commander Superintendent Lane Todd said was one of the busiest nights for police in recent months.

In the 24 hours that followed, several other businesses were targeted, and a car driven by a youth mounted a footpath and came perilously close to a woman pushing a pram.

SUPPLIED Images from social media reveal some of the youths behind the spike in car thefts in Christchurch

Last month, Stuff revealed how youths were to blame for an unprecedented spike in car thefts in Christchurch.

In July, nearly 600 vehicles were stolen in the city – numbers never before seen by officers who’ve been in the job for decades.

Other parts of the country have experienced significant increases in car thefts in the last 18 months, but police data shows the issue is being most keenly felt in Christchurch.

The crime wave is being fuelled by social media, with many of the youngsters posting videos and photographs of their brazen offending to platforms such as TikTok and Instagram.

Officials throughout the justice system are growing increasingly worried about the threat the troublesome youths pose, not only to themselves, but to innocent members of the public.

At the time, Todd said he believed it was only a matter of time until someone was killed.