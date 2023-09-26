Auckland food importers fined $28k for failing to label food allergens properly on products

Japan Mart 2014 Company Ltd was one of the two importers fined.

Two Auckland food importers have been fined a total of $28k for not translating food allergen warnings into English.

Tokyo Food Company was sentenced to two charges under the Food Act, while Japan Mart was sentenced to one charge in the Auckland District Court.

Tokyo Food Company was fined $21,000 and Japan Mart was fined $7,000, after being prosecuted by New Zealand Food Safety compliance investigators.

New Zealand Food Safety Deputy Director-General Vincent Arbuckle said the two companies were registered in New Zealand and it was expected they would’ve known they needed to declare on the labelling if products contained soy sauce or fish in English.

Food Safety compliance officers studied records between January 9, 2020 and October 26, and found Tokyo Food Company imported and sold seasoned seaweed salad, also known as goma wakame, to a range of well-known supermarkets.

The labels on their 1kg and 300g packets didn’t comply with the Australia New Zealand food standards code as the allergen soy wasn’t declared on the package.

Two consumer recalls of the seaweed salad were done and in total; 32,796 1kg packages were sold along with 7,752 packages of 300g packages.

It found Japan Mart imported and sold 96 bags of Calbee potato chips between February 2 and June 14, 2021, that didn’t have an English allergen warning.

Arbuckle said a member of the public made a complaint after buying a bag and noting the ingredients list in Japanese included scallop and bonito fish, but it wasn’t translated into English on the label.

“Our responsibility is to consumers and their safety. People should expect to feel confident that all imported food is subject to consistently high safety standards and is fit for purpose.

“When we find evidence of non-compliance, we will take action, including removing products from shelves, and in serious cases, placing the offending before the courts.”

In August, NZ Food Safety strengthened requirements for all food importers, Arbuckle said.

“We encourage all registered food importers to go and check the Ministry for Primary Industries website to make sure they are following the updated rules.”