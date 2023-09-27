Man pleads not guilty to murder of Nazia Hai after incident at house in West Auckland

Nazia Hai, 27, died in hospital on September 11 after being found with critical injuries.

Some family members of a 27-year-old woman who died after an incident at a house in Te Atatū Peninsula shouted obscenities as the man charged with her murder was led back to prison after pleading not guilty to her murder.

Nazia Hai, a mother to a six-year-old boy, died in hospital on September 11 after being found with critical injuries.

Jaykob Tutai was charged with her murder that same day. He previously had interim name suppression, however his lawyer, Claire Robertson, said that was no longer sought at the High Court at Auckland on Wednesday.

Jonathan Killick/Stuff Police investigators at the scene of a homicide in Auckland's Te Atatū Peninsula

Robertson, entered a not guilty plea on his behalf.

Justice Sally Fitzgerald acknowledged whānau who were present in court.

The judge set down a trial date for October 2024 and remanded Tutai in custody until trial.

Skye Bloomfield,​ a family friend of Hai, set up a Givealittle page to cover the costs of raising Hai’s son.

“We have lost our friend, a family member, a mother, a sister [and] a daughter,” Bloomfield told Stuff.

On the Givealittle page, Bloomfield said Hai devoted her life to her son and strived hard to provide for him.

“...there was nothing she wouldn’t do [for him].”