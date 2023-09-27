Brawling off-duty cops should have been charged, says police watchdog

Two off-duty police officers have escaped charges over their involvement in a brawl in central Christchurch.

Constables Isaac Kingi and Peter Stanley were investigated criminally for their role in the fight between two groups near the intersection of Colombo and Hereford streets in the early hours of March 20 last year.

They escaped prosecution, but two men from the opposing group were charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm – charges that were later dropped as the matter headed to trial.

The Independent Police Conduct Authority (IPCA) oversaw a police investigation into a complaint about the brawl.

Supplied/Supplied Constables Isaac Kingi and Peter Stanley should have been charged for their role in a brawl, the police watchdog says.

In a summary of its investigation, released on Tuesday, the Authority said it disagreed with the police’s decision not to charge Kingi and Stanley “particularly given their willingness to charge the civilians”.

“Police proceeded with an employment process. We partially agreed with the employment outcome.”

Kingi and Stanley had been out celebrating a colleague’s 30th birthday.

The brawl, which involved eight off-duty police officers, erupted after one of their phones was smashed, and Kingi confronted those responsible, pushing one of them to the ground.

Kingi said he’d acted in self-defence, while Stanley said he was trying to protect his friends.

Police decided the pair’s actions did not reach the evidential threshold to charge them with assault, the IPCA’s brief summary says.

The findings of the police investigation – dubbed Operation Hereford – were reviewed by Dunedin Crown Solicitor Robin Bates, and another lawyer from his office, who offered an opinion.

After reviewing footage of the incident, a police source, with years of front-line experience, told Stuff the actions of Kingi and Stanley were "disgraceful".

Police policy was for off-duty officers to report incidents to on-duty staff, where possible, rather than intervene, the source said.

“The breaking of the cell phone stuff was minor.

Supplied/Supplied Security cameras captured the central city brawl.

“All they had to do was walk away and call the police. Instead, what [Kingi’s] done is that actually he’s created the fracas … when he didn’t need to.

“If the off-duty police officers hadn't been there, then none of it [the brawl] would have happened. They appeared to be the aggressors in it. It does appear to me that these guys initiated it and then just met some resistance they didn’t expect.”

Stanley’s actions during the brawl were reckless – particularly the way he charged in and shoved one of the opposing group.

“How many deaths have we seen over the last few years where there’s been a king hit or somebody pushed like that on concrete and they fall backward and hit their head?”

The source said they were surprised neither Kingi nor Stanley were charged.

The prosecution against the two men charged following the brawl collapsed in July. It’s unclear why the charges against them were withdrawn.

One of the men previously told Stuff he was ashamed of his actions on the night, but thought the treatment he and other members of his group received from police was unfair.

“There’s always two sides to every story. Yes, I should have been charged - but they should have been charged too. Just because you’re off duty … that doesn’t mean you become an animal. They should have known better. They used the power of their badge.”

