The multimillion-dollar Queenstown home linked to an international corruption scandal

A multimillion-dollar Queenstown property was bought using dirty money obtained by a man jailed for life for his role in an international corruption scandal.

The luxury home with picturesque views of Lake Wakatipu and The Remarkables has been forfeited to the Crown after police successfully argued it was acquired using the proceeds of crime.

The three-bedroom hillside property on Kerry Dr was bought for about $3.4m by Caroline Wilieanna in 2017.

Nearly four years later, New Zealand police began looking into the deal after receiving a tip-off from Indonesian authorities investigating a large-scale corruption and money laundering scheme, which caused a state-owned insurance company’s estimated losses of nearly $2b.

Executives of Asuransi Jiwasraya​ used various companies to buy up low-value stocks. The demand inflated their price, and they were then sold to the state-owned insurance company. The gains from the scheme were used to buy properties and foreign currencies.

M Risyal Hidayat/Supplied Benny Tjokrosaputro is serving a life sentencing after ripping off an Indonesian-owned insurer.

Asuransi Jiwasraya’s bad investments led to it defaulting on thousands of bancassurance policies (arrangements between a bank and an insurance company). Four of the company’s executives were jailed for life in October 2020, including 54-year-old Benny Tjokrosaputro – one of the country’s richest men – who was also ordered to pay about $700m reparation.

During their investigation, Indonesian authorities found Tjokrosaputro – also the chief commissioner for property development company Hanson International – hadfunnelled money from the corrupt scheme into the bank accounts of Wilieanna, his close friend, who appeared to have been used as a front to hide his illegal activity.

When they searched properties linked to him, they discovered documents relating to the Kerry Dr home, including a letter from a New Zealand law firm detailing the settlement of the purchase.

Inquiries by New Zealand police revealed Wilieanna, 41, bought the Kerry Dr home off the plans, before it was built, in September 2017. However, the real estate agent who struck the deal reported meeting Tjokrosaputro during negotiations.

Funds for the purchase came from Wilieanna’s bank accounts in Indonesia. The real estate agent introduced her to a local banker who helped her open a New Zealand bank account – a government requirement for overseas buyers.

Debbie Jamieson/Stuff The property has picturesque views of Lake Wakatipu and The Remarkables.

After settlement in September 2019, no one moved into the Kerry Dr home, collected the keys or paid body corporate fees.

The real estate agent said he didn’t hear from Wilieanna again until January 2021, when she emailed him wanting to sell the property. After he told her anti-money laundering checks, introduced since the purchase, would be required, she went “quiet” and said she needed time to think about it. Despite several follow-up attempts, the real estate agent never heard from her again.

A year earlier, Wilieanna had emailed the property developer asking whether they were interested in buying the home back from her. There were negotiations about the price, but they never reached an agreement.

In May last year, New Zealand police successfully applied for an order to restrain the Kerry Dr home on the grounds it was bought using the proceeds of significant criminal activity.

The following month, Tjokrosaputro denied having anything to do with the property when he was approached by a Kiwi detective working as a police liaison officer in Jakarta.

“I don’t know what you are talking about, this is not mine,” he told the detective. “I have been to New Zealand twice in my life and I have no interest whatsoever in investing in New Zealand. As far as I’m concerned, this is bullshit”.

Debbie Jamieson/Stuff The property has been forfeited to the Crown, after a ruling by a judge.

Earlier this month, at a High Court hearing, Crown prosecutor Riki Donnelly asked for the property to be forfeited to the Crown, saying the evidence – including the funnelling of money from the corrupt scheme through Willieanna’s bank accounts, and her unusual behaviour – showed the property was bought to launder money.

Neither Wilieanna or Tjokrosaputro were present, or represented at the hearing.

This week, Justice Melanie Harland granted the asset forfeiture application saying she was satisfied on the balance of probabilities that the property was acquired using the proceeds of significant criminal activity, and that Willieanna knew the money used to fund the purchase was dirty.

The judge granted an interim order suppressing the name of the property developer but noted they had done nothing wrong and were “innocent vendors”.

She said anti-money laundering requirements would have had to have been completed via the solicitors who prepared the agreement for sale and purchase, but they were not as stringent then as they are now.

Wilieanna’s exact whereabouts are unknown, but she’s thought to be living in Indonesia or nearby. She does not appear to have faced any charges related to the corruption scheme.

The Kerry Dr home forfeited to the Crown is on the ground floor of a two-unit development.

Otago Regional Council’s CV for the 277sqm property is $3.75m, while Homes.co.nz estimates it is worth about $4m.