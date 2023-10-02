Repeat drink driver caught swerving over the road, beer in hand

Disqualified driver Wayne Gardner was back in court on Monday on another drink driving charge.

A recidivist drink driver is back in court on his sixth drink-driving charge, after police found him swerving across the road, can of beer in hand.

Before Nelson District Court on Monday, Wayne Donald Gardner, 48, pleaded guilty to a charge of drink-driving.

According to the police summary of facts, provided to Stuff, in February Gardner was disqualified for two years after his fifth drink-driving offence.

Two of these charges were incurred within hours of each other in August 2022, when Gardner was caught by the police and found to be more than four times the legal limit on each occasion.

His sixth drink-driving charge relates to an incident on June 4 this year.

It was just after 6pm, and Gardner was driving on Whakatu Drive, heading towards Nelson. As he drove, he drank from a can of Heineken. He was swerving across his lane, and his speed was inconsistent.

A police patrol car was driving behind him, and pulled him over. A breath test revealed a reading of 860 micrograms of alcohol per litre of breath. The legal limit is 250mcg.

Gardner told police he was on his way to pick up his girlfriend.

Gardner also faces charges relating to an alleged altercation with a neighbour a few weeks after this incident. Gardner denied a charge of threatening to kill, but pleaded guilty to one of wilful trespass against the same victim.

Judge Garry Barkle told Gardner he had read about his charges “with a considerable degree of concern”.

The judge ordered a pre-sentence report ahead of Gardner’s sentencing on January 11, and advised Gardner to “pick up his compliance”, adhering to his disqualification.