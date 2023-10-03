Samurai sword 'road rage': Man gets home detention for 'callous and cowardly' attack on dog-walker

Warning: This story contains details about injuries sustained in a violent attack, which some readers may find distressing

A motorist who took a samurai sword to a dog-walker in an Auckland road rage incident has been sentenced to home detention.

A man was left with chunks of flesh and bone carved out of him after a brutal attack where a driver got out of his car and attacked him with a sword, leaving the pedestrian bleeding in a ditch.

The victim, who was out walking his dog, survived the attack thanks to his son, who found him and gave first aid by the Karaka roadside.

But the seriousness of the injuries sustained by the victim have left the former tradie with likely lifelong injuries and unable to work.

Much to the dismay of the victim’s family, Judge Mina Wharepouri on Tuesday sentenced Darryn Clarke to 10 months home detention, 100 hours community work and to pay $5,000 in reparations for the attack after pleading guilty to causing grievous bodily harm with intent to injure.

Judge Wharepouri said the act was premeditated and impulsive, but that the injuries weren’t foreseeable as he had struck him with the scabbard on the blade.

“What occurred was a callous and cowardly attack on a defenceless man using a weapon without any real provocation,” he said.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF/Stuff Darryn Clarke appears in Manukau District Court, he admitted to using a samurai sword to attack a victim.

The victim didn’t appear in court, but his family spoke of their anger at the attack and that his wife and daughter still lived in fear.

“I'm too scared to fall asleep, too scared to wake up and hear that dad didn't make it," his daughter said in her statement.

She spoke of night terrors, panic attacks and nightmares and that she was too afraid to even check the letterbox at the end of the driveway out of fear Clarke would return.

Each of the victim’s family members expressed concern about Clarke living within the same community as the victim.

In handing down his sentence, Judge Wharepouri praised the action of the victim’s son, without his “timely intervention it is highly likely your victim would have succumbed to bloodloss and died from his injuries.”

The incident happened in January, when a dog-walker was taking a stroll on Batty Rd in Karaka, in Auckland’s rural south.

At around 3pm, Darryn Clarke was driving his 2022 Tesla Model 3 on the same road.

The court documents don’t state what speed Clarke was doing, but the dog walker was concerned by how fast he was driving – and stood in the middle of the lane, indicating for Clarke to slow down.

Clarke did slow down and drove around the dog-walker.

As Clarke passed, the dog-walker hit the roof of the white Tesla with his palm.

And at that point, the situation quickly escalated.

“The defendant stopped his car. He grabbed a replica samurai sword, covered by a wooden sheath. Wielding the sword, he got out of car and advanced at the complainant,” the agreed summary of facts state.

“The defendant struck the complainant with a sideways swing that hit the complainant’s shoulder and then neck. The sword’s sheath shattered on the initial impact; the blade was immediately exposed.”

The sword cut the man’s ear, neck, cleaved a large chunk of flesh and bone from his left shoulder and continued on to slice his hand.

He was knocked to the ground by the force and fell into a nearby ditch, while Clarke got back into his Tesla – with his wife and kids screaming inside – and drove away.

The court documents state the victim was “in intense pain and bleeding heavily” but initially managed to get to their feet and make it to a nearby driveway on Batty Road, where they rang the intercom in a bid to get help.

But no one answered.

He then tried to use his phone to call for help, but “could not operate it as the blood prevented him from unlocking it”.

At about 3.08pm, the victim’s son was driving on Batty Rd and saw his father lying in a ditch and the dog nearby.

“He applied emergency first aid to slow the bleeding and called an ambulance.”

The man was taken to Middlemore hospital in a critical condition.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Darryn Clarke was sentenced at the Manukau District Court.

He’d suffered a “deep laceration to his neck, down to the bone but without hitting the spinal cord”.

His jaw was also broken and his facial muscles and nerves were severed.

“The sword also cleaved a large chunk of flesh and bone from the man’s left shoulder, which required emergency surgery and skin grafts.”

When spoken to by police, Clarke admitted the offending and described it as “stupid road rage”.

“He stated he stuck the complainant with the sword inside its sheath, and that he only used 50% force.”