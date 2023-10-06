Cockle Bay homicide: Verdict returned in case of two best friends who blamed each other for murder of Wiremu Arapo

Sean Andrew Hayde, left, and Gregory David Hart both blamed each other for Wiremu Arapo’s death. (Composite image)

Greg Hart and Sean Hayde were best friends at school but two decades later they shared a dock at the High Court in Auckland and blamed each other for murder.

The Crown said both had motives to kill Hart’s flatmate, Wiremu Arapo, before setting fire to his house with his body inside. For Hart, it was frustration at being evicted from the flat and constantly criticised for being lazy and a bad father to his boy. The Crown said Hayde was angry that Arapo kept interfering in his new relationship with a mutual friend.

Both men gave evidence at their four week-long trial at the High Court in Auckland and each told vastly different versions of what happened on one night in October 2021 when Arapo’s badly beaten and burned body was found in his fire-ravaged Cockle Bay home.

Each pointed the finger at the other.

But in the end, after deliberating over three days, the jury found Hayde guilty of murder and perverting the course of justice by setting fire to the house.

Hart was found guilty of manslaughter and perverting the course of justice.

Hayde was also found guilty of assaulting and threatening to kill his former partner in August 2021.

Justice Geoffrey Venning remanded the pair in custody to appear for sentencing in November.

There were tears in the public gallery from Arapo’s family members.

Over the last few weeks at the High Court in Auckland, the jury heard three different versions of what happened in October 2021.

The Crown’s case was both men had driven to Arapo’s Cockle Bay home with a plan to confront Arapo.

But the defendants blamed each other for the murder and fire.

George Block/Stuff The Cockle Bay home after the fire.

Neighbours heard what sounded like a fight before everything went quiet. About 45 minutes later, they noticed thick black smoke and flames.

Inside, a gas hob on the stove had been turned on and knives and cannabis had been left on the bench “to give the defendants a cover story”, the Crown prosecutor Ned Fletcher said.

The men pretended to go back into the house to give the appearance they were trying to rescue their friend.

Apapo was found with burns to 100% of his body. But the cause of his death was not related to the fire. There was little soot in his airway, no signs of carbon monoxide in his blood and there was fire damage to the inside of his skull, indicating his multiple skull fractures were inflicted before the fire.

Fletcher said Arapo had broken bones in his face and one in his neck which suggested strangulation.

Childhood friends

Hayde and Hart met when they were 12 or 13 at a social dance before then going on to attend the same high school.

After leaving school, Hart joined the army, but the pair kept in touch.

Hayde met Arapo at a local gym in late 2019. Arapo coached him in boxing and the pair became friends.

It was through Hayde that Arapo met Hart. They too became friends and Arapo and his fiancé later invited Hart to move in with them and share the rent and expenses of their Cockle Bay home.

But fractures started to show. Text messages entered into evidence at trial show Hart regularly missed paying rent and bills. When Hart’s young son would occasionally come to stay, it was often Arapo and his fiancé who would look after the boy while Hart slept in.

Tensions were also growing between Hayde and Arapo.

Early in 2020, Hayde had moved in with his girlfriend but also began seeing a friend of Arapo’s, Jenifer McManus.

The Crown said Hayde resented McManus’ closeness with Arapo.

When his former girlfriend, who he was still living with, found out about the relationship, things came to a head.

Michael Rowse About a dozen police and fire vehicles were at the scene of a fire on Minerva Tce, in Cockle Bay, on October 20 (Video first published October 21, 2020).

He initially denied the affair but then began goading his girlfriend, telling her details of his new relationship. She later told police: “I wanted to die, to make it stop.”

She told the jury he grabbed her from behind, with his arm around her neck, and she passed out. Hayde painted a different version of events and said the woman had a knife and was trying to harm herself. He denied strangling her.

The following day the woman told Hayde she wanted to leave, but he poured chilli sauce in her hair and when she tried to call the police, he snatched the phone off her and broke it.

“He said he was [going to] f...ing kill me... which I was terrified, he’s never acted like that before but I, I, I, believed he was going to kill me.

“He said he was gonna set the house on fire, not let me leave.”

Hayde denied the threats but admitted pouring chilli sauce in her hair and breaking the phone in a “panic”.

In opening the case, Fletcher, made special mention of Hayde’s threat to his girlfriend.

“The Crown says this is the very threat that he went on to execute with Mr Hart three months later – murdering Mr Arapo and burning down his house.”

Murder and fire

Days before Arapo’s death, Hayde sent a text to Hart telling him he was about to “turn on” Arapo.

“I’m about to turn on the … arse. And you should know it is not good to be on my bad side. Hence, move out asap so I can kick his teeth out ;-).”

Jason Oxenham/Pool Sean Andrew Hayde denied murdering Wiremu Arapo and domestic violence charges against a girlfriend.

On October 20, both Hayde and Hart told the jury they’d spent the day together, drinking wine and having dinner together at Hayde’s before heading to Hart and Arapo’s place in Cockle Bay.

This is where their stories change.

Hart told the jury Hayde wanted to have a “serious chat” with Arapo.

He said he went into his bedroom and switched on his computer before he heard yelling.

“What the f... have you been saying to my missus,” Hayde is alleged to have yelled angrily.

Hart then heard crashing noises and went down the hallway to see the pair scuffling and wrestling on the couch.

“It had been building for quite some time and I didn’t want a part of it. I didn’t like being caught in the middle of a friend’s dispute I thought they’d have a fight, wrestle...and shake hands afterwards.”

Hart went back inside once it sounded quiet inside.

“I could see that there was a lot of blood in the main lounge... it was practically everywhere. I could see Sean stomping on something behind the couch.”

Hart said he asked Hayde what he’d done.

“He didn’t seem to care, he was in a rage.”

Hart then saw Arapo’s body.

Hayde then began pouring petrol from a red can around the lounge, Hart said.

Jason Oxenham/Stuff Gregory David Hart denied murdering his flatmate and pointed the finger at his friend.

But Hayde told the jury a very different story.

He said he and Hart arrived back at the Cockle Bay home and Arapo was in the lounge. He said the atmosphere “felt tense”.

Hayde said he heard Arapo say “f... off” and that Hart owed him. Arapo got up from the couch and shoved Hayde. The pair eventually ended up on the floor struggling.

Hayde said Hart managed to lift Arapo off him, before he punched Arapo in the face and the pair began tussling on the ground again.

“[Hart] squatted on his back and then he started talking to Wiremu and at this point I saw a knife in [Hart’s] hand, and he had it pressed against Wiremu’s face,” Hayde said.

“Greg said something like ‘goodbye brother’ and stabbed the knife into Wiremu’s neck.”

Hayde claimed he knelt down and tried to talk to Arapo.

“I was just trying to get some sort of response from him... I pulled the knife out of his neck and tried talking to him.”

When the pair were spoken to by police they gave conflicting accounts with both of them admitting at trial they had lied.

